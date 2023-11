Marlon Samuels banned from all cricket for six years for breaching anti-corruption code

Samuels, who top-scored for West Indies in the final of both the 2012 and 2016 T20 World Cup, last played international cricket in 2018 and announced his retirement in November 2020 with over 11,000 international runs across formats. He was no stranger to controversy during his career, the lowest point of which was his two-year ban after being found guilty, in May 2008, of "receiving money, or benefit or other reward that could bring him or the game of cricket into disrepute".