Former Yorkshire coach reprimanded for improper conduct

A former Yorkshire cricket coach has been reprimanded for improper conduct and will be required to undergo an education programme, after being charged for two incidents involving female colleagues at the club.

Ben Silver's two breaches of paragraph 3.2 of the Professional Conduct Regulations concerned conduct that was "improper, prejudicial to the interests of cricket and brought the game into disrepute".

In the first instance, he was found by the independent Cricket Discipline Panel (CDP) to have made an inappropriate sexual advance to a female colleague, while the second charge concerned an offensive and improper 'game' relating to female colleagues' appearances.

Mr Silver was working as a High Performance coach at Yorkshire at the time of the incidents between August and October 2024, and accepted both charges brought by the Cricket Regulator. In addition to the reprimand and the training/education programme handed down by the adjudicator, Richard Whittam KC, he also received a £500 fine, suspended for 12 months.

"The conduct admitted by the Respondent has no place in modern society and no place in the cricket environment," Whittam wrote in his adjudication. "Women who participate in cricket in any way must be able to do so in a safe and inclusive environment."

Chris Haward, Managing Director of The Cricket Regulator, said: "I would like to thank Yorkshire CCC for their co-operation in this matter. Women working within cricket have the right to attend their place of work without the concern that they will be subjected to inappropriate and improper sexualised behaviours.