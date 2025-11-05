Fran Wilson named as head coach of Gloucestershire Women

Fran Wilson , the former World Cup-winning batter, has been named as Gloucestershire Women's head coach after ending her playing career with Somerset.

Wilson, 33, made 64 international appearances across formats between 2010 and 2021, including eight of England's matches at the 2017 World Cup, en route to their victory over India at Lord's in the final.

She also featured in the 2020 T20 World Cup in Australia, and made the last of her international appearances on England's tour of New Zealand in February 2021.

Domestically, Wilson made her Somerset debut in 2006, before joining Western Storm in 2016, and also represented Gloucestershire in the 2022 and 2023 Vitality Women's County T20 competitions while developing her coaching skills through the county's Girls Emerging Players Programme.

In the course of her career, she also represented Sunrisers, Middlesex, Kent, Hobart Hurricanes, Sydney Thunder, Welsh Fire, Trent Rockets, Oval Invincibles and Birmingham Phoenix.

Now, she will be taking full-time charge of Gloucestershire in Tier 2 of the new women's county structure, having worked with the first team on a consultancy basis during the 2025 season.

"I've done a lot of coaching alongside playing over the last five or six years, but it's really exciting to now step into that journey fully," Wilson said, "especially with Gloucestershire, a great club that I've been involved with for a long time.

"We all want results, but the real goal is to build sustainable success and to put the foundations in place that allow us to compete and thrive as a Tier 1 Club.

"A huge part of my role is about building those foundations from the first team right through to the age groups, having a genuine influence across that pathway.

"By developing the resources we already have in the county and creating a strong network and structure around the players, I believe we can achieve long-term success."

Jon Lewis, Director of Cricket at Gloucestershire Cricket, added: "Everyone at Gloucestershire is really excited about the appointment of Fran Wilson as Women's Head Coach.

"We went through a thorough recruitment process, and Fran was the standout candidate throughout. With strong roots in cricket across the South West, a deep passion for Bristol and Gloucestershire, and a long-standing connection with the Club, that understanding of the region was an important factor for us.

"Fran demonstrated an exceptional range of qualities during the process and this marks a hugely significant appointment in an area where we have serious ambition. It also comes at the start of a landmark year for the Club, with Bristol set to host England Women v India in May, followed by six matches during next summer's ICC Women's T20 World Cup in June.

"An outstanding playing career, a history of success at both club and international level and a deep understanding of elite performance make this an appointment we are extremely proud of. The environment Fran will build will be welcoming, driven and true to the 'Gloucestershire way'.