Gudakesh Motie looks to reinvent what it means to be a left-arm spinner

T20 continues to move forward at warp speed, and Motie is expanding his skills and range to keep up. Besides being the second highest wicket-taker in the CPL since his debut in September 2021, behind only Imran Tahir , his captain at Guyana Amazon Warriors, Motie was recently picked by Paarl Royals in the SA20, and is also part of Quetta Qavalry in the Abu Dhabi T20 league. He has previously had stints in the PSL (Multan Sultans) and UAE's ILT20 (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders) as well.

"[Left-arm wristspin] is something I've been working on for quite a long time now," Motie said on the sidelines of a spin-centric camp at the Super Kings Academy in Chennai earlier this month, ahead of West Indies' tour of Bangladesh. "I think I'm not perfect with it yet and I still have a lot of work to do. That's something I want to go in the nets and work on, so that I can get it and use it whenever I'm under pressure or bowling to a left-hander."

Whether he's bowling to a left- or right-hander, Motie sees himself as a strike bowler in T20. The numbers back him up as well. In his four years in the format, he has taken 118 wickets in 104 innings at a strike rate of 17.7 , which is better than fellow West Indians Sunil Narine (23.1) and Akeal Hosein (20.60) and comparable with elite T20 spinners like Noor Ahmad (17.3) and Rashid Khan (17.0) during this period.

"Well, whenever I'm bowling to a left-hander or anyone, I just look to get them out as quickly as possible, because I see myself as a wicket-taker," Motie said. "And if they're coming at me, I just find ways to get them off strike."

At Amazon Warriors in the CPL and the Global Super League, Motie has had veteran Tahir as a sounding board. "Imran is always there to pass on his knowledge to me, so I try to use him as best as possible," he said. "Whenever we are training, I look at him, look at what he's doing differently and ask him a lot of questions."

Hometown hero: Motie has won the CPL and the Global Super League with Guyana Amazon Warriors • Randy Brooks/CPL T20/Getty Images

Motie is now one of the faces of Amazon Warriors along with Tahir and is a crowd favourite in Providence. As a homegrown player, Motie relishes the crowd support and hopes to make the country proud.

"Well, it's a very proud moment for me. The people in Guyana really love me," Motie said. "So every opportunity I get, I just want to go out and do it for my family and my country."

It all began at the Albion cricket club in Guyana. "I started to practice [at the club] when I was six years old," Motie recalled. "I was very young and from there, I was really committed to whatever I wanted. I know cricket was the only thing for me at that age, going forward. And then, I went on to play for Guyana at the youth level at age ten. And going on from there, I went on to play for the same team, played all ages and made my first-class debut in 2015 . I took it forward from there.

He had two senior international pros to learn from. "I had Veerasammy Permaul and Devendra Bishoo there with me. They are a very big help to me in my career so far because I learned most of my bowling from those two guys. They were playing for West Indies at the time I was playing youth cricket [for Guyana]. So whatever they know, they're always passing it on to me and we always work together."

Motie left England captain Ben Stokes dumbfounded with a delivery that exploded out of the footmarks and blew away his middle stump • Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Motie also draws inspiration from other giants of spin. "Coming through, there were players like [Daniel] Vettori and [Ravindra] Jadeja. I've picked up a lot of things from Vettori - the way he uses the crease and the pace with which he bowls."

Like Vettori did back in the day, Motie also brings the traditional skills of a left-arm fingerspinner. He can give the ball a rip and toss it up liberally, daring batters to go after him. When Ben Stokes tried to whip him hard into the leg side in the Lord's Test last year , Motie got one to fizz out of the footmarks and knock out middle stump. That ball elicited a nod of acknowledgement from Stokes at the time.

"I was just trying to hit my length there and there was a rough outside there," Motie said. "But, fortunately, it spun and went through and hit the stump, which I was very happy with. It was a big wicket for me."

Motie was rested for the recent two-match Test series in India, but remains a crucial part of West Indies' plans for next year's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. He is yet to play international cricket in India - he has played a handful of games in Sri Lanka - but he seems to have a fair understanding of what to do in these conditions, thanks to his camp with Keacy Carty , Sherfane Rutherford, Amir Jangoo, Ackeem Auguste, and CWI talent manager Jamal Smith at the Super Kings academy earlier this month.

Motie hopes that the experience of bowling for the first time on black- and red-soil pitches in Chennai at the CSK camp will prove valuable in next year's T20 World Cup • Super Kings Academy

"It was a very good opportunity to come to Chennai because you're bowling on different pitches," Motie said. "It's black and red soils, which I haven't bowled on before. I think it's a great opportunity for me to gain that experience, going to play a series in Bangladesh and then the World Cup here."

"Definitely, that [batting] is something I've been working on for quite some time now," Motie said. "I want to turn into a general allrounder. I don't want to just be a bowler; I want to contribute with the bat too. I've been putting in a lot of work and I came here and put a lot of work into it. So, hopefully, whenever I get the opportunity, I can do it."