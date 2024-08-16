Gus Atkinson pulled out of Hundred final by ECB
The board is taking a cautious approach after Stokes tore his hamstring during the tournament
Gus Atkinson will miss the final of the men's Hundred after being made unavailable by the ECB ahead of England's Test against Sri Lanka on Wednesday.
Atkinson took 22 wickets in his debut series against West Indies and was named Player of the Series. He has only featured once for Oval Invincibles this year, returning figures of 0 for 28 in 10 balls against Trent Rockets on Wednesday night, and will not feature in Sunday's final at Lord's as he prepares for the Test series.
"Gus has been withdrawn, which is quite understandable," Sam Billings, the Invincibles' captain, said. "It's disappointing for him but Saqib Mahmood has been phenomenal for us all tournament and showed his class the other night. He'll stay in the side."
The Invincibles are also missing Spencer Johnson through injury, but Tom Curran will return after he was rested on Wednesday.
The ECB is taking a cautious approach to England players' availability after Ben Stokes tore his hamstring playing for Northern Superchargers, ruling him out for the rest of the summer. Chris Woakes has already been withdrawn from the tournament, though Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett (both Birmingham Phoenix) and Jordan Cox (Invincibles) are available this weekend ahead of the first Test.
"Jordan will be available and I think that's great for him," Billings said. "I've been in that position before where as a young player, you get withdrawn and miss out on playing time. For anyone to play in a final at Lord's in the leading domestic competition in the country, in front of a packed house is perfect preparation for international cricket."
Jofra Archer, who is being managed carefully after long spells on the sidelines with back and elbow issues, is expected to be available for both Saturday's eliminator and Sunday's final, if Southern Brave qualify. He was made unavailable for two group-stage games to manage his workload, but Brave captain James Vince is not anticipating any restrictions in the knockouts.
"I've not heard otherwise, so I'm hoping that's the case," Vince said. "Obviously we've got tomorrow to take care of first, but as I understand it, he is available for both should we make the final. I can't give you 100% confirmation because I don't know that myself, to be honest. But there's not much travel involved and it's only 20 balls [per match] so I'm sure he'll be fine."
In the women's Hundred, Chamari Athapaththu is unavailable for the Invincibles in their eliminator against London Spirit on Saturday, having linked up with Sri Lanka's squad for their ODI series in Ireland. Laura Harris has returned to the squad as cover, while Megan Schutt has also been with the squad throughout and will come into contention.
Matt Roller is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo. @mroller98