Gus Atkinson pulled out of Hundred final by ECB

"Jordan will be available and I think that's great for him," Billings said. "I've been in that position before where as a young player, you get withdrawn and miss out on playing time. For anyone to play in a final at Lord's in the leading domestic competition in the country, in front of a packed house is perfect preparation for international cricket."

"I've not heard otherwise, so I'm hoping that's the case," Vince said. "Obviously we've got tomorrow to take care of first, but as I understand it, he is available for both should we make the final. I can't give you 100% confirmation because I don't know that myself, to be honest. But there's not much travel involved and it's only 20 balls [per match] so I'm sure he'll be fine."