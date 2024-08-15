Spencer Johnson ruled out of UK tour, Sean Abbott called up

The left-arm quick picked up a side strain playing in the Hundred so will miss the chance to add to his T20I caps

Left-arm quick Spencer Johnson has been ruled out of the T20I series against Scotland and England next month after picking up a side strain in the Hundred with Oval Invincibles.

He will be replaced by New South Wales allrounder Sean Abbott who had initially only been due to be part of the ODI squad for the five matches against England.

It had been a lean Hundred campaign for Johnson who claimed just two wickets in six matches although he did produce an impressive display against Northern Superchargers with 1 for 10 from his 20 deliveries.

Johnson, who emerged quickly through the BBL with Brisbane Heat, has played five T20Is and one ODI since making his debut against South Africa last year. He is viewed as a likely replacement for Mitchell Starc in the T20 side when that opening becomes permanently available.

Starc has been rested from the T20Is against Scotland and England but will feature in the ODIs. Pat Cummins will miss the entire tour but Josh Hazlewood is part of both squads.

Spencer Johnson has so far had a handful of opportunities with Australia • Getty Images

Abbott, who has appeared in 15 T20Is, has been unfortunate not to play more for Australia. He is the leading wicket-taker in BBL history with 165 . Abbott has also featured in the Hundred where he has taken nine wickets in seven matches for Birmingham Phoenix.

Xavier Bartlett, who burst into international cricket last season, and Nathan Ellis are the other frontline seamers in the T20I squad alongside allrounders Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie and Marcus Stoinis.

Australia's selectors have one eye on the next T20 World Cup in 18 months' time although have not drawn a line through either Starc or Cummins in the format.

Johnson's aim will now be to recover in time for the start of the Australia domestic season where he plays for South Australia. After the UK tour, Australia's next T20Is are a three-match series against Pakistan in mid-November which could be another opportunity for Johnson as the Test quicks won't feature due to the proximity of the first Test in Perth.

After the Pakistan series, Australia are not scheduled to play T20Is until next July in West Indies.

Australia T20I squad vs Scotland and England