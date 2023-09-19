England's new faces to take on Ireland

England have named a second-string squad for their three-match ODI series against Ireland, which starts on Wednesday at Headingley. Nine of their 13 players have won international caps previously, but they have also included four uncapped players who will hope to make their England debuts at some stage during the series.

Sam Hain

Age: 28

Role: Middle-order batter

County: Warwickshire

List A record: 62 appearances; average 57.96; strike rate 86.19

T20 record: 122 appearances; average 40.50; strike rate 134.81

It briefly looked as though Hain would become the new James Hildreth: a middle-order stylist whose success at domestic level somehow never quite earned him an England cap. But at 28, he is finally set for a debut - nearly a decade after his breakthrough for Warwickshire as a teenager - and will be a popular selection among county cricket fans.

Hain has the second-highest List A average in the format's history but has hardly featured in 50-over cricket of late, spending August playing in the Hundred rather than the One-Day Cup like most of England's leading white-ball players. He has expanded his game in recent years and is now an innovative, 360-degree batter against the quicks as well as a shrewd player of spin.

Ricky Ponting, Hobart Hurricanes' head of strategy, picked Hain up in this month's Big Bash draft after being impressed by his record at No. 4, and he could yet come into contention for a Test cap down the line.

Tom Hartley helped Manchester Originals to reach the Men's Hundred final • PA Photos/Getty Images

Tom Hartley

Age: 24

Role: Left-arm orthodox spinner

County: Lancashire

List A record: 3 appearances; average 167.00; economy rate 6.14

T20 record: 82 appearances; average 26.47; economy rate 7.85

A late call-up to the squad as a replacement for the injured Craig Overton, Hartley is a defensive left-arm spinner who regularly bowls at speeds of 60mph/97kph or more. He has been backed as a reliable option across formats by Lancashire, where his progress over the last few seasons was a contributing factor to Matt Parkinson's departure.

Hartley has only played three List A games, all of them for England Lions in Sri Lanka earlier this year, but there is dearth of young fingerspinners in county cricket and he has enjoyed plenty of success as a spoiling bowler in T20 cricket. He has also made significant strides with the bat in the last 12 months, making two Championship half-centuries this season.

Hartley - who is not related to Alex, the recently-retired England Women's spinner - is considered a potential bolter for England's Test tour to India early next year, with his height and pace representing useful attributes on turning pitches.

George Scrimshaw has caught the eye in T20 • Getty Images

George Scrimshaw

Age: 25

Role: Right-arm seamer

County: Derbyshire (leaving for Northants next season)

List A record: 4 appearances; average 37.50; economy rate 7.50

T20 record: 48 appearances; average 22.93; economy rate 8.86

Scrimshaw was a surprise inclusion in this squad, having spent August running the drinks for Welsh Fire in the Hundred. But his height (6ft 7in) and ability to touch 90mph/145kph means he has long been on England's radar, and played for the Lions against South Africa last year.

Last summer was a breakthrough for Scrimshaw: only two bowlers took more wickets in the Blast than his 23, and two years after he was released by Worcestershire, he appeared to have put the worst of his injuries behind him. It came as a surprise when Derbyshire announced last month that he had turned down a "significantly improved" contract offer; he will instead join Northants on a three-year deal.

Scrimshaw has generally been used through the middle overs by Derbyshire in T20 cricket and will likely play a similar role as a strike bowler if selected during this series, looking to hit the splice of the bat from his natural length.

Jamie Smith scored a century for England Lions in Galle • SLC

Jamie Smith

Age: 23

Role: Wicketkeeper and middle-order batter

County: Surrey

List A record: 15 appearances; average 42.50; strike rate 82.36

T20 record: 59 appearances; average 24.88; strike rate 125.32

Smith announced himself as England's next keeper-batter in waiting when he blazed a 71-ball century for the Lions in a four-day match against Sri Lanka A in February. His innings piqued the interest of Ben Stokes and his progress has been monitored closely by England's management throughout his young career.

He has started to find consistency in Championship cricket and is Surrey's leading run-scorer this season, averaging 42.88, while he has also kicked on as a white-ball player. After a quiet T20 Blast, largely batting as a finisher, Smith was given an extended run at No. 3 by Birmingham Phoenix in the Hundred and finished the season with a strike rate above 160, with half-centuries in both of their victories.