Vihari set to move to Madhya Pradesh from Andhra

Vihari hasn't been part of India's Test squad since July last year, when they played the final Test of the five-match series in England. In his 16-match career so far, Vihari has managed 839 runs at an average of 33.56 with his lone century coming against West Indies.

Having started his career with Hyderabad, he moved to Andhra in 2015-16. He then briefly returned to Hyderabad prior to the 2021-22 season before moving to Andhra again. MP will be his third team.

Khejroliya, 31, has an opportunity to establish himself across formats after years of frustration in Delhi. Since his debut in 2017-18, he has managed just 14 first-class matches for a modest return of 32 wickets. Khejroliya's List-A numbers are far more impressive, though. In 29 matches, he has picked up 61 wickets at an average of 19.52. The MPCA has named Vihari and Khejroliya among the probables who will go through a conditioning camp before the start of the season.