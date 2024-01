Vihari last played for India against England in Birmingham in 2022. Last season, he captained Andhra to the knockouts, where they lost to Madhya Pradesh in the quarter-final . In that match, Vihari batted left-handed for a major part of the first innings and throughout the second innings after fracturing his left forearm, courtesy an Avesh Khan bouncer. He scored 490 runs in the last season in 14 innings, at an average of 35 with two half-centuries.