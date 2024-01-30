Has any side won a Test from a bigger first-innings deficit than England's 190?
And how often has a opener carried his bat in the fourth innings, only to see his side lose?
England came out on top in Hyderabad despite trailing on first innings by 190. They have won only three Tests from a worse position, and one of those was the controversial game The Oval in 2006, when Pakistan forfeited the match despite a first-innings lead of 331.
It certainly looked ominous for Lancashire's Tom Hartley when his first delivery in that absorbing Test match in Hyderabad was hit for six by India's Yashasvi Jaiswal. There was another six a few balls later, and Hartley's first spell of nine overs cost 63.
Pat Cummins's declaration in Brisbane - 22 runs behind, in a match ultimately lost by eight - was the seventh time a captain has declared his first innings when behind the opposition's total and lost the Test. Leaving aside the "leather jacket" win in the South Africa-England Test in Centurion in 2000, there have been only two occasions when declaring behind paid off with a win: by England against West Indies on a rain-affected pitch in Bridgetown in 1935, and by Australia against West Indies in Bridgetown in 2012. There have also been 22 draws.
During his valiant innings in Brisbane, Australia's Steve Smith provided only the ninth instance of an opener ending up on the losing side despite carrying his bat through the final innings of a Test.
An undefeated triple-century in his eighth match, for MidWest Rhinos against Matabeleland Tuskers in Harare earlier this month, meant that Antum Naqvi - who was indeed born in Brussels - had a first-class average of 102.14 after eight matches (715 runs, nine innings, two not-outs).
Steven Lynch is the editor of the updated edition of Wisden on the Ashes