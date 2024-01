Has any side won a Test from a bigger first-innings deficit than England's 190?

I had to mobilise the twinkling fingers (and bulging first-class database) of Andrew Samson for this one, and he kindly informed me that no fewer than seven players have had higher averages after eight matches. The most famous of them is Bill Ponsford , who went on to average close to 50 in 29 Tests for Australia: after eight first-class games he had piled up 1,360 runs at 113.33, including innings of 429, 248 and 162; in his ninth match he made 110 and 110 not out. There's also a recent Test player in Bahir Shah of Afghanistan (103.27). Top of the pile is the Indian Shantanu Sugwekar , whose eight-match average of 164.40 included 299 not out for Maharashtra against Madhya Pradesh in Pune in 1989. Six of his 11 innings were not-outs.