Has there ever been a Test innings in which all ten wickets were out caught?

There have been two previous occasions in Tests when the two highest scores in an innings came from Nos. 10 and 11. The first was in Sydney in 1885 , when Australia's top scorers against England were Tom Garrett (51 not out from No. 10) and No. 11 Edwin Evans (33). It happened again 137 years later in 2022, when Jack Leach (41 not out from No. 10) and No. 11 Saqib Mahmood (49) were England's top scorers against West Indies in Grenada