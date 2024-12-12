Matches (11)
AUS v IND [W]
SMAT
Nepal Premier League
ZIM vs AFG
SA vs ENG [W]
WI vs BAN
SA vs PAK

West Indies vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI at Basseterre,WI vs BAN, Dec 12 2024 - Live Cricket Score

3rd ODI, Basseterre, December 12, 2024, Bangladesh tour of West Indies
West Indies FlagWest Indies
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
Tomorrow
1:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 00:11
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SE Rutherford
8 M • 395 Runs • 131.67 Avg • 123.05 SR
KU Carty
10 M • 377 Runs • 53.86 Avg • 85.68 SR
Soumya Sarkar
10 M • 357 Runs • 44.63 Avg • 93.45 SR
Mahmudullah
8 M • 253 Runs • 36.14 Avg • 86.94 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
G Motie
10 M • 13 Wkts • 4.41 Econ • 37.84 SR
AS Joseph
8 M • 13 Wkts • 6.51 Econ • 26.38 SR
Taskin Ahmed
6 M • 13 Wkts • 5.3 Econ • 24.92 SR
Shoriful Islam
9 M • 11 Wkts • 5.38 Econ • 42.36 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
WI
BAN
Player
Role
Shai Hope (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Brandon King (vc)
Top order Batter
Jediah Blades 
-
Keacy Carty 
Batter
Roston Chase 
Allrounder
Justin Greaves 
Allrounder
Shimron Hetmyer 
Middle order Batter
Amir Jangoo 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Alzarri Joseph 
Bowler
Evin Lewis 
Opening Batter
Marquino Mindley 
Bowler
Gudakesh Motie 
Bowler
Sherfane Rutherford 
Middle order Batter
Jayden Seales 
Bowler
Romario Shepherd 
Bowling Allrounder
Match details
Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberODI no. 4815
Hours of play (local time)9.30 start, First Session 9.30-13.00, Interval 13.00-13.45, Second Session 13.45-17.15
Match days12 December 2024 - day (50-over match)
Language
English
West Indies vs Bangladesh News

Searing Seales seals the series in seven-wicket win for Windies

Brandon King anchors comfortable 228-run chase in Basseterre

Litton to lead Bangladesh in West Indies T20I series

Shamim Hossain makes a comeback, while Ripon Mondol has been called up to a full-strength Bangladesh side for the first time

WI go 1-0 up as Hope and Rutherford boss 295 chase

A come-from-behind batting display ended West Indies' 11-match ODI losing streak against Bangladesh

West Indies will seek to build on recent gains against new-look Bangladesh

West Indies are in form, but Bangladesh have been boosted by the inclusion of players - like Soumya Sarkar - who took Rangpur Riders to the GSL title

Rangpur win GSL as final goes ahead despite uncertainty over three players

Rishad Hossain, Afif Hossain and Soumya Sarkar are part of the ODI squad that will begin its series against West Indies two days after the GSL final

