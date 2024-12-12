Matches (11)
AUS v IND [W] (1)
SMAT (4)
Nepal Premier League (2)
ZIM vs AFG (1)
SA vs ENG [W] (1)
WI vs BAN (1)
SA vs PAK (1)
West Indies vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI at Basseterre,WI vs BAN, Dec 12 2024 - Live Cricket Score
3rd ODI, Basseterre, December 12, 2024, Bangladesh tour of West Indies
What will be the toss result?
WI Win & Bat
BAN Win & Bat
WI Win & Bowl
BAN Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
West Indies
W
L
W
W
W
Bangladesh
L
W
L
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 00:11
batters to watch(Recent stats)
8 M • 395 Runs • 131.67 Avg • 123.05 SR
WI10 M • 377 Runs • 53.86 Avg • 85.68 SR
BAN10 M • 357 Runs • 44.63 Avg • 93.45 SR
BAN8 M • 253 Runs • 36.14 Avg • 86.94 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 13 Wkts • 4.41 Econ • 37.84 SR
8 M • 13 Wkts • 6.51 Econ • 26.38 SR
BAN6 M • 13 Wkts • 5.3 Econ • 24.92 SR
BAN9 M • 11 Wkts • 5.38 Econ • 42.36 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
West Indies won by 7 wickets (with 79 balls remaining)
10-Dec-2024
West Indies won by 5 wickets (with 14 balls remaining)
08-Dec-2024
Bangladesh won by 4 wickets (with 9 balls remaining)
16-Jul-2022
Bangladesh won by 9 wickets (with 176 balls remaining)
13-Jul-2022
Bangladesh won by 6 wickets (with 55 balls remaining)
10-Jul-2022
Squad
WI
BAN
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|-
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
Match details
|Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|ODI no. 4815
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.30 start, First Session 9.30-13.00, Interval 13.00-13.45, Second Session 13.45-17.15
|Match days
|12 December 2024 - day (50-over match)
Language
English
West Indies vs Bangladesh News
Searing Seales seals the series in seven-wicket win for Windies
Brandon King anchors comfortable 228-run chase in Basseterre
Litton to lead Bangladesh in West Indies T20I series
Shamim Hossain makes a comeback, while Ripon Mondol has been called up to a full-strength Bangladesh side for the first time
WI go 1-0 up as Hope and Rutherford boss 295 chase
A come-from-behind batting display ended West Indies' 11-match ODI losing streak against Bangladesh
West Indies will seek to build on recent gains against new-look Bangladesh
West Indies are in form, but Bangladesh have been boosted by the inclusion of players - like Soumya Sarkar - who took Rangpur Riders to the GSL title