Debutant Jangoo, Carty help West Indies sweep ODI series 3-0

West Indies 325 for 6 (Jangoo 104*, Carty 95, Rishad 2-69) beat Bangladesh 321 for 5 (Mahmudullah 84*, Mehidy 77, Soumya 73, Jaker 62*, Joseph 2-43) by four wickets

Jangoo added 132 runs for the fifth wicket with Carty, and when West Indies lost two wickets in quick succession, he combined with Gudakesh Motie for an unfinished 90-run partnership for the seventh wicket to take them home. Motie remained unbeaten on 44 off 31 balls, hitting three sixes and as many fours. Jangoo's innings was resplendent with six fours and four sixes.

Bangladesh reached 321 for five on the back of four fifties. Mahmudullah and Jaker Ali added 150 runs in an unbroken sixth-wicket stand, a Bangladesh record . The team also struck 12 sixes in the innings, their second-most in ODIs. West Indies, however, had their own big-hitting show in the bank.

Brandan King picked up where he left off in the second ODI, as he cracked two fours and a six off Nasum Ahmed in the second over of the innings. His innings was cut short in the same over after a mix-up with his opening partner Alick Athanaze over a non-existent run. Athanaze himself did not last long, getting yorked in an attempted sweep in Nasum's next over.

Keacy Carty was instrumental in the chase • Randy Brooks

Hasan Mahmud then had Shai Hope caught at slip for three before Sherfane Rutherford and Carty stabilised the innings with a 55-run fourth-wicket stand. Taskin Ahmed dealt West Indies a further jolt but dismissing Rutherford for 30.

Carty was steady at the other end, already having struck two fours. Afif dropped him on 22 before Carty went after the Bangladesh spinners in the middle overs. He struck Rishad Hossain for consecutive fours in the 18th over, before hammering Mehidy Hasan Miraz for a six and a four in the 21st over. Jangoo struck Nasum for three fours in a short span before lofting Afif for his first six.

It was in the 34th over that Bangladesh, perhaps, truly let the game slip. Jangoo had miscued one off Rishad, only to see substitute fielder Parvez Hossain Emon drop the chance while running back ffrom mid-off. Rishad did dismiss Carty next ball, with Soumya taking a low catch at point. He also took a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Roston Chase but Jangoo's miss came back to haunt them.

Immediately after Chase's exit, Jangoo slogged Mehidy for his second six, before Motie and Jangoo struck Mahmud for a six each in the 43rd over. They struck one four each in the following over bowled by Taskin, before the pair completed the chase.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Soumya Sarkar added 136 runs for the third wicket • Randy Brooks

The day could have belonged to Bangladesh given how they batted. After a disastrous start, losing Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das in the third over to be reduced to 9 for 2, Soumya and Mehidy resurrected the innings with a 136-run third wicket partnership. Alzarri Joseph hurried Tanzid with a bouncer with the left-hander top-edging a pull shot. Litton's horror run in ODIs continued when he edged a wide one to King at first slip.

Mehidy was positive from the onset, hitting five boundaries in the powerplay. Soumya, who was dropped on nought, opened up after the powerplay. He played the upper-cut against Romario Shepherd for a six, before pasting Chase and Motie for a six each in consecutive overs.

Shortly after Soumya was dropped for a second time, on 45 by Jangoo, Mehidy struck debutant Jediah Blades for a four a six. Soumya added a four to take 16 runs off the over, before getting two more fours off his next. Soumya was on a roll when he struck Motie for his fourth six, but fell next ball when the left-arm spinner trapped him in front. Soumya's 73 came at a run a ball, including six fours and four sixes.

Six overs after Soumya's dismissal, Rutherford's pinpoint throw from point found Mehidy short at the striker's end as he fell for 77 off 73 balls. Rutherford then had Afif Hossain caught at the midwicket boundary for 15, as Bangladesh again lost two wickets in quick succession.

But the last 20 overs belonged to Jaker and Mahmudullah. The pair had already added 96 runs in the first ODI, but this time they went far better. After Jaker struck his first two fours, Mahmudullah crashed Motie down the ground for his first six, before hitting Chase for his second, over long-off.