Pakistan vs West Indies, 1st Test at Multan, PAK vs WI, Jan 17 2025 - Live Cricket Score
1st Test, Multan, January 17 - 21, 2025, West Indies tour of Pakistan
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Pakistan
L
W
W
L
L
West Indies
L
D
L
W
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
PAK9 M • 703 Runs • 43.94 Avg • 60.03 SR
PAK10 M • 703 Runs • 37 Avg • 64.79 SR
WI9 M • 516 Runs • 28.67 Avg • 50.14 SR
10 M • 485 Runs • 25.53 Avg • 53.23 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PAK3 M • 22 Wkts • 4.1 Econ • 34.81 SR
PAK2 M • 20 Wkts • 3.05 Econ • 27.25 SR
7 M • 35 Wkts • 3.54 Econ • 34.37 SR
WI6 M • 20 Wkts • 3.61 Econ • 41.75 SR
Squad
PAK
WI
Player
Role
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
Match details
|Multan Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|Test no. 2577
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.30 start, Lunch 12.30-13.10, Tea 15.10-15.30, Close 17.30
|Match days
|17,18,19,20,21 January 2025 - day (5-day match)
West Indies in Pakistan News
Pakistan go spin-heavy for West Indies Tests, leave out Abbas and Naseem
Sajid Khan is back partnering Noman Ali and Pakistan have also recalled Abrar Ahmed
Andre Coley hopes West Indies batters back up the good work of the bowlers
"We've been able to keep ourselves in Test matches on the back of our bowling," Coley says ahead of Test series in Pakistan
Jangoo earns maiden West Indies Test call-up for Pakistan tour; Motie back
Shamar Joseph is unfit and Alzarri Joseph has chosen the ILT20 over the Test series in Pakistan