Pakistan vs West Indies, 1st Test at Multan, PAK vs WI, Jan 17 2025 - Live Cricket Score

1st Test, Multan, January 17 - 21, 2025, West Indies tour of Pakistan
Pakistan FlagPakistan
West Indies FlagWest Indies
Tomorrow
5:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 05:06
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Mohammad Rizwan
9 M • 703 Runs • 43.94 Avg • 60.03 SR
Shan Masood
10 M • 703 Runs • 37 Avg • 64.79 SR
KAR Hodge
9 M • 516 Runs • 28.67 Avg • 50.14 SR
A Athanaze
10 M • 485 Runs • 25.53 Avg • 53.23 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Sajid Khan
3 M • 22 Wkts • 4.1 Econ • 34.81 SR
Noman Ali
2 M • 20 Wkts • 3.05 Econ • 27.25 SR
JNT Seales
7 M • 35 Wkts • 3.54 Econ • 34.37 SR
KAJ Roach
6 M • 20 Wkts • 3.61 Econ • 41.75 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
PAK
WI
Player
Role
Shan Masood (c)
Opening Batter
Abrar Ahmed 
Bowler
Salman Agha 
Allrounder
Babar Azam 
Batter
Imam-ul-Haq 
Top order Batter
Kamran Ghulam 
Allrounder
Kashif Ali 
-
Khurram Shahzad 
Bowler
Mohammad Ali 
Bowler
Mohammad Rizwan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Muhammad Hurraira 
Batter
Noman Ali 
Bowler
Rohail Nazir 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sajid Khan 
Bowling Allrounder
Saud Shakeel 
Middle order Batter
Match details
Multan Cricket Stadium
Series
West Indies tour of Pakistan
ICC World Test Championship
Season2024/25
Match numberTest no. 2577
Hours of play (local time)10.30 start, Lunch 12.30-13.10, Tea 15.10-15.30, Close 17.30
Match days17,18,19,20,21 January 2025 - day (5-day match)
Language
English
ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
SA1283110069.44
AUS17114213063.73
IND1998211450.00
NZ147708148.21
SL115606045.45
ENG221110111443.18
BAN124804531.25
PAK124803524.31
WI112723224.24
Full Table