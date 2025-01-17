Pakistan bat after fog delays toss; Imlach debuts for West Indies

Toss Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat vs West Indies

Pakistan have opted to bat first after winning the toss in Multan. The start was delayed by four hours due to heavy fog that enveloped the stadium in Multan; the game was scheduled to begin at half past nine in the morning, but the start was only possible at 1.30pm.

On a wicket that does appear somewhat dry, Pakistan have gone spin-heavy, featuring three specialists, while Muhammad Hurraira debuts and will open the batting.

"We have to think at home conditions and look at a way that we become difficult to beat at home," Shan Masood said, hinting at how the surface might behave. "And looking at different oppositions we would like to have a variety of pitches ready to use, but unfortunately that hasn't been the case."

West Indies had announced yesterday that their vice captain Joshua da Silva had been dropped while Kemar Roach was unwell. They hand out a debut to batter Tevin Imlach , while playing three spinners of their own; Gudakesh Motie, Jomel Warrican and Kevin Sinclair all feature.

The series is the last in this World Test Championship cycle for both sides

Pakistan: 1 Shan Masood (capt) 2 Muhammad Hurraira 3 Babar Azam 4 Kamran Ghulam 5 Saud Shakeel 6 Mohammad Rizwan (wk) 7 Salman Agha 8 Noman Ali 9 Sajid Khan 10 Abrar Ahmed 11 Khurram Shahzad