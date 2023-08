How many wicketkeepers have effected ten dismissals and scored a hundred in the same Test?

Just behind O'Connor comes the New Zealander Doug Freeman , whose only Test wicket was that of England's Herbert Sutcliffe , who ended up with a Test average of 60.73. Freeman was 18, and still at school, when he played two Tests against England in 1932-33; in the second, in Auckland , he had Sutcliffe caught by Lindsay Weir for 33, but had no further success as Wally Hammond purred to 336 not out. A tall legspinner, Freeman did not play again: his Test career was over before his 19th birthday.