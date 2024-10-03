ICC launches AI tool for Women's T20 World Cup to protect teams from 'toxic content'

The ICC has launched a new software as part of a social media moderation programme for the Women's T20 World Cup to help protect the cricket community from "toxic content" to safeguard the mental health of individuals and "ensure a safer, kinder and healthier online community for the sport."

An ICC release issued on the morning of the opening day of the T20 World Cup stated the programme was to "promote a more positive and inclusive online experience for teams and players" and that over 60 players had already opted for it.

The ICC has engaged GoBubble, a software company from UK, to provide a combination of AI (Artificial Intelligence) and human resources to monitor and moderate comments on the ICC's social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, as well as those of players who have signed up for this. "The cutting-edge technology is designed to identify and hide from public view toxic content such as hate speech, harassment, and misogyny, helping to create a safer and more welcoming space for fans to engage with the World Cup," the ICC release said.

Players who participate for this can have harmful comments hidden from social media accounts.

"We are dedicated to fostering a positive and inclusive environment for all participants and fans of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, it's been great to see so many of the players and teams embrace our new initiative," ICC head of digital, Finn Bradshaw said.

South Africa wicketkeeper Sinalo Jafta said players getting this kind of protection from social media was "very big".

"For me with social media protection I think it takes a lot of weight off players, especially at World Cup campaigns as that is the worst of it," she was quoted saying in the release. "There is nothing worse than opening up your phone after a loss - or after a victory - and regardless of what side you find yourself there is always some degrading comment about your personality.

"With the youngsters coming in you tell them 'please don't look', but what are they going to do? It is literally their thing.

"That protection for me is very big because players get to share their life with the world without the fear of being judged or criticised. I am looking forward to seeing the changes, people just being free and players can just show the world who they really are."

The 10-team tournament starts on Thursday in Sharjah at 2pm local time (10am GMT) with Bangladesh taking on Scotland before Pakistan face Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka in the evening game starting at 6pm local time in Dubai.