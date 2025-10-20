'The emotions took over' - Mandhana takes blame for Sunday heartbreak

Smriti Mandhana has taken the blame for India 's batting collapse against England on Sunday night at their women's World Cup match in Indore, where they went from needing a-run-a-ball 57 with seven wickets in hand to a four-run defeat.

Chasing 289 for a win, Mandhana was dismissed for 88 off 94 balls in the 42nd over, and from there they slipped to 262 for 6 by the 47th and just couldn't get the final impetus with left-arm spinners Sophie Ecclestone and Linsey Smith bowling six of the last nine overs.

"We could have done better with our shot selection," a subdued-looking Mandhana said at the press conference. "It started from me, so I will take it on myself that the shot selection should have been better. We just needed six runs per over. Maybe we should have taken the game deeper. I'll take it [upon] myself because the collapse started from me."

Smith bowled to Mandhana from around the wicket with deep square-leg, deep midwicket, long-on and long-off in place. Mandhana looked to go inside out over the covers but the ball drifted away a little, making Mandhana mistime it straight down long-off's throat.

"I thought I could take her on, I was trying to aim more over covers," Mandhana said. "I mistimed that shot. Maybe the shot wasn't needed at that time. I just needed to be more patient because throughout the innings I was trying to tell myself to be patient and not to play aerial shots.

"The emotions took over for that one, which never helps in cricket. But walking back, I was pretty confident that we'll be able to get the win. But it's cricket, you can't ever think too far ahead. If you lose, I don't think [a good innings] means anything. I had to be a little more patient than I've been in the last two-three months."

Four overs after Mandhana fell, Richa Ghosh tried to hit Nat Sciver-Brunt over the off-side infield but chipped a catch to Heather Knight at cover. In the next over, Deepti Sharma slog-swept Ecclestone straight to deep midwicket.

"Richa has been good for us, but I wouldn't say that it's only dependent on her," Mandhana said. "We just needed 6.5 runs per over; it's not like we needed nine per over that the finishing part was a lot to ask. We have seen Aman [Amanjot Kaur] do that in WPL and Sneh [Rana] has been brilliant in the last four-five overs with the bat for us in the first three-four matches. So, I wouldn't say that, especially this one, that it was only dependent on one player. We'll take it upon ourselves that we could have actually done better in the last six-odd overs."

Was leaving Jemimah Rodrigues out the right call?

India had played each of the previous four matches with five bowlers, and they ended up having to defend targets on each occasion, failing twice, against South Africa and Australia. Against England, they benched Jemimah Rodrigues for an extra bowler in Renuka Singh . As it happened, India were asked to chase and the move to change the team balance came under the spotlight.

Renuka, though, was India's least expensive bowler, conceding runs at 4.62 in her eight overs. In fact, the bowling unit pulled their weight, conceding just 36 runs in the last five overs to stop England at 288 when 300 looked on the cards. But the batting later came unstuck despite half-centuries from Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti.

Deepti Sharma's dismissal was the last nail in India's coffin • Getty Images

"In the last two matches, we thought that five bowling options were not good enough, especially on a flat track like Indore or [the way] the second game in Visakhapatnam played out," Mandhana said. "We are not privileged enough to have batters who could bowl a few overs, which a lot of other teams can do. So on a flatter track, we thought that five bowling options could cost us, especially if one bowler has a bad day.

"It was definitely a very tough call to drop a player like Jemi. But sometimes you need to do those sorts of things to get the balance right. It is not like this [combination] is going to be there [for the rest of the tournament]. We'll have to see how the situation is, how the wicket will play and then we'll take a call."

Mandhana heaped praise on Deepti, who returned 4 for 51, her best at World Cups, and triggered a collapse of 6 for 77. In the process, Deepti also became only the second India woman to take 150 ODI wickets after Jhulan Goswami.