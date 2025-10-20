India's cracks threaten to bring down their whole World Cup

A bizarre thing happens at the Holkar Stadium in Indore every time it hosts an international match. A small part of the wall between the adjoining basketball court and the stadium is demolished to facilitate entrance to the north stand that houses the press box. Once the game (or series) is over, the wall is rebuilt. It is not a makeshift entrance as there is a permanent grill gate, which becomes operational once the wall is broken down.

This can be loosely used as an analogy to explain India's situation at the Women's World Cup 2025 - the more the things have changed, the more they have remained the same.

Against South Africa , India's top and middle order failed and the lower order got them to a decent score but the bowlers couldn't defend it. Against Australia , the top- and middle-order gave them the platform but the lower order didn't contribute and their bowlers crumbled under the pressure.

Now chasing 289 against England , India had seven wickets in hand, a set batter in, 57 runs needed off 57 balls - comfortable, right? Nine times out of ten, the chasing team would be backed to win in such a scenario. Sunday was the tenth occasion. India slipped from there to a third straight defeat at this World Cup.

It was Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur 's calculated assault that helped set the chase up after India were 42 for 2 in ten overs. Mandhana started off scratchily, faced only 18 deliveries in the first 12 overs and scored her first four off the 23rd ball, courtesy of an outside edge. Harmanpreet played her most fluent innings this tournament as India's senior duo chose their battles carefully. All this after India's bowlers led by Deepti Sharma helped drag England back after they seemed on course for a 320-plus total.

England had two left-arm spinners, a bowling style that has been India's undoing in recent times. But they were kept wicketless until the 42nd over. Whenever England bowled anything wide outside off, both Mandhana and Harmanpreet used the loft over extra cover to release the pressure. Their 125-run stand came off only 122 balls. Before Sunday, England were the most economical bowling unit (3.31 runs per over) in overs 11 to 30; India went at 6.05 runs per over in this phase in Indore.

Amanjot Kaur and Sneh Rana walk off after India's defeat • Getty Images

India had dropped a batter (Jemimah Rodrigues) and brought in an extra bowler (Renuka Singh). So it was imperative for one of Mandhana and Harmanpreet to see the chase through. Mandhana took the onus upon herself by being patient and, as she later said, avoiding aerial shots. Till the rush of blood in the 42nd over.

Linsey Smith chose the around-the-wicket angle with square leg, midwicket, long-on and long-off in the deep. Extra cover was clear and Mandhana was tempted to explore that region to get India's ask under five an over. But Smith got the ball to drift away a little, which meant Mandhana lost control of her stroke and holed out to long-off.

"Smriti's wicket was a turning point for us, but we still had many batters," Harmanpreet said after the game. Those other batters were Deepti, Richa Ghosh, Amanjot Kaur and Sneh Rana - all of whom have contributed with the bat in this tournament.

England were unrelenting thereon. They pressed both Smith and Sophie Ecclestone into service, and India could score only 31 for 2 in the six left-arm spin overs in the third powerplay. The squeeze was truly on. Case in point being Deepti's progress: she faced only 14 dots off her first 39 balls and scored 36 before Mandhana's fall, and 10 dots in the 18 balls since then.

Deepti Sharma started briskly but couldn't keep up the temp • ICC/Getty Images

"I don't know how things went the other way," Harmanpreet said. "It is a bad feeling, when you put so much hard work and take the game to the end. But the last five-six overs didn't go to plan. I am at a loss of words but [it is] definitely a heartbreaking game."

Smith and Ecclestone used the Jess Jonassen model of stifling batters by denying them the bat-swing. They bowled from over the wicket to right-handers with three fielders deep on the leg side and cramped the batters for room. India did not collapse; they just could not break loose out of England's stranglehold.

It is not all doom and gloom for India. Their campaign is far from being over. They have two more games - against New Zealand and Bangladesh - at DY Patil, a venue they have recently played a lot at. They needn't look beyond their latest victors for inspiration: England had lost each of their first three games at the 2022 World Cup and still qualified for the semi-final and finished runners-up.

They might have a relook at their team combination again. Do they really need that sixth proper bowler? Or can they do with the extra batter and squeeze some overs from the part-timers? Can they hold their nerves in a tense finish after three such outings?