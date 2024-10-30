Matches (25)
News

Sumathi Dharmawardena appointed new ICC ACU chair

New chair, who replaces Sir Ronnie Flanagan, will assume the role on November 1, 2024

PTI
30-Oct-2024 • 1 hr ago
Generic shot of a white ball on a cricket field

kkr.in

The ICC has appointed Sri Lanka's Sumathi Dharmawardena as the new independent chair for its anti-corruption unit (ACU).
"The Independent Chair of the ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit is responsible for overseeing and leading the ACU, which is managed at the executive level by the General Manager - Integrity. Mr Dharmawardena starts in the role on 1 November 2024," an ICC media statement said.
Dharmawardena has served as the additional solicitor general at the Attorney General's Department of Sri Lanka, representing the government and its ministry of sport in many legal matters. He has also had stints with Interpol and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, investigating sports corruption matters and overseeing prosecutions under the prevention of offences relating to the Sports Act.
He will replace Sir Ronnie Flanagan, who will retire from the position after 14 years in charge. Alex Marshall, the head of the ACU, will also end his seven-year term at the end of November.

