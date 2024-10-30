Sumathi Dharmawardena appointed new ICC ACU chair

"The Independent Chair of the ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit is responsible for overseeing and leading the ACU, which is managed at the executive level by the General Manager - Integrity. Mr Dharmawardena starts in the role on 1 November 2024," an ICC media statement said.

Dharmawardena has served as the additional solicitor general at the Attorney General's Department of Sri Lanka, representing the government and its ministry of sport in many legal matters. He has also had stints with Interpol and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, investigating sports corruption matters and overseeing prosecutions under the prevention of offences relating to the Sports Act.