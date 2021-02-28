Axar Patel, who picked up 11 wickets in the third Test against England, also gained 30 slots to reach the 38th position

Rohit Sharma has climbed six places to a career-best eighth position in the ICC men's Test batsmen's rankings, while R Ashwin has progressed four places to third position on the bowlers' rankings on the back of their performances in the third Test against England in Ahmedabad that India won by ten wickets.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel, who was named Player of the Match for his 11-wicket match haul in what was only his second Test, gained 30 slots to reach the 38th position.

Sharma, who top-scored in the first innings with 66 and carried India over the line with an unbeaten 25 in the second, now has 742 rating points, 20 more than his previous best of 722 in October 2019 when he was ranked tenth.

Sharma, Patel, and Ashwin, who took seven wickets across the two innings and crossed 400 Test wickets, were the chief architects of India's resounding win in a low-scoring contest on a tricky Ahmedabad pitch, which helped keep them in contention for the final of the inaugural World Test Championship.

From the English side, left-arm spinner Jack Leach broke into the top 30, moving up three places to 28th after taking four wickets. Captain Joe Root's maiden five-wicket haul helped him advance 16 places to 72nd among bowlers. He also made gains in the allrounders' rankings, claiming the joint-13th position with New Zealand's Tim Southee.

Opener Zak Crawley's 53 in the first innings lifted him 15 places to 46th in what was the only notable gain for any England batsman.