ICC rankings: Richa Ghosh, Amelia Kerr and Muneeba Ali reach career-best numbers

Ghosh scored 44 not out in 32 balls in a win over West Indies , and 47 not out in 34 balls in the defeat to England , which gave her enough points to finish the week up 16 spots to 20th despite a first-ball duck against Ireland. Smriti Mandhana (No. 3), Shafali Verma (No. 10), Jemimah Rodrigues (No. 12) and captain Harmanpreet Kaur (No. 13) are the other Indians in the top 20.