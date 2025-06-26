ICC Test batting rankings: Pant moves to No. 7, Duckett enters top ten
Root continues to top the batting chart and Bumrah the bowling one
India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has jumped one spot to a career-best seventh on the ICC Test rankings for batters following his twin centuries against England in Headingley. The 27-year-old became only the second wicketkeeper to score a hundred in each innings of a Test after former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower.
Pant scored 134 in the first innings and followed it up with 118 in the second. Despite his efforts, India lost by five wickets, with the hosts chasing down 371 with ease.
Ben Duckett, whose memorable century in the fourth innings laid the foundation for England's last-day heist, moved up five spots in the rankings to a career-best eighth. Duckett scored a vital 62 in the first innings and followed it up with 149 off just 170 balls in the second, which also saw him take home the Player-of-the-Match award.
India's new Test captain Shubman Gill, who scored a century in the first innings, also jumped five places to 20th, while Ollie Pope, who had a century of his own in the first innings, moved up three places to 19th.
Joe Root continued to top the batting chart, with Harry Brook in second place. Root remained unbeaten on 53 in England's chase, while Brook scored 99 in the first innings. Yashasvi Jaiswal is the highest-ranked India batter, placed fourth, after his 101 on the opening day.
Jasprit Bumrah, meanwhile, continued to top the bowling rankings following his five-for in the first innings of the Headingley Test. Kagiso Rabada and Pat Cummins are placed second and third, respectively.
Ben Stokes moved to three spots to be fifth on the allrounders' rankings, headed by Ravindra Jadeja.