Umpires informed Mathews of timed-out threat before helmet malfunction

ESPNcricinfo has learned that Richard Illingworth told Mathews he had 30 seconds left to be ready to face when he walked in to bat

Angelo Mathews became the first batter to be timed out in international cricket • Associated Press

ESPNcricinfo has learned that as soon as Mathews, who replaced Sadeera Samarawickrama, walked onto the field, he was told by Richard Illingworth , one of the on-field umpires, that he had 30 seconds left to be ready to face the bowler.

Eventually, with a broken chin strap on his helmet also causing a delay, Mathews was not ready to face up within the stipulated two minutes and consequently became the first international batter to be timed out. Immediately after Sri Lanka's defeat, Mathews said he had done nothing "wrong" and suggested the match officials could have used "common sense" to account for the equipment malfunction.

The ICC's playing conditions for World Cups stipulate that the new batter must be ready to face the bowler within two minutes of the fall of the previous wicket. Within those two minutes, the batter needs to be ready to face the ball and not just have taken guard. As per protocol the TV umpire starts the clock immediately at the fall of the previous wicket.

Mathews entered to bat on Monday evening a minute and 10 seconds after Samarawickrama's was caught. He walked to the crease and met the non-striker Charith Asalanka near the batting crease, exchanging a quick word and a glove bump, after being told he had 30 seconds left by Illingworth.

Approximately one minute and 55 seconds had lapsed since the dismissal and Mathews had not yet taken guard. As he was adjusting his chin strap, it came off in his hand.

Instead of informing the on-field umpires - Marais Erasmus at the bowler's end, and Illingworth at square leg - Mathews was seen signaling to the Sri Lanka dugout for a replacement helmet. The norm is that a player informs the on-field umpires before seeking replacement gear, as a matter of respect but also to ensure that match officials can manage time.

By the time Mathews got a fresh helmet, it was nearly two-and-a-half minutes since the wicket had fallen. At this point, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan, who happened to be bowling at the time, prompted by an unnamed teammate, appealed to Erasmus. As per protocol, Erasmus ruled Mathews out, albeit having checked with Shakib if he wanted to go ahead with the appeal.

Mathews pleaded and argued he could not be ready to face Shakib because of the helmet malfunction. And post-match he expanded on it by arguing that it was a safety issue, that he couldn't have faced up without a new helmet.

Both Erasmus and Illingworth were informed by Nitin Menon, the TV umpire, when the two minutes had lapsed. As per protocol, on-field umpires only note that the time has passed without enforcing the timed-out rule unless the fielding captain appeals. The umpires do not tell the fielding team how much time has elapsed.