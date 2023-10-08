'Locals' Ravindra, Williamson bask in Hyderabadi familiarity

Ravindra's knowledge of the conditions makes him as local as anyone can be, while Williamson, who's working towards his comeback, is no stranger to these shores either

YH Chandrasekhar, the curator at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, gazes towards the square at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, seemingly happy with the work behind the scenes to get ready for the New Zealand vs Netherlands match on Monday. He suddenly gazes towards the left, where Rachin Ravindra is training. He signals to him, but Ravindra is focused on the ball. The curator walks towards the centre nonetheless to exchange pleasantries. It dawns then that there's a sense of familiarity between the two.

In July, Ravindra was part of the Hutt Hawks, the Wellington-based club that his father runs, on an exchange programme to Hyderabad where they trained and played a series of 50-overs matches against the academy team run by MSK Prasad, the former India wicketkeeper and chief selector. Four of those matches were in Uppal, where Ravindra batted on three different centre strips, "training like mad" - according to Prasad - to fine-tune his game against pace and spin.

He'd have a bowling session in the early morning, followed by breakfast. And then a 50-overs game until 4.30pm, followed by an hour's rest and another indoor net session with the ball before calling it a day. It's a routine he followed for the entire duration of his stay in Hyderabad, before he travelled to Anantapur, adjoining the Karnataka border, for more game time before returning home to Wellington.

All this cricket was packed into a two-week calendar that was originally meant for him to be off to rest and recuperate ahead of the long season. While New Zealand's squad hadn't entirely been firmed up yet, Ravindra had been sounded out to be ready as he was among the probables picked for the high-performance camp.

It's this sense of familiarity that Ravindra will bank on as he returns to Hyderabad to play Netherlands in their second World Cup fixture. He may not be a local, but his knowledge of conditions and pitches makes him as local as anyone can be. His return to the venue couldn't have been more grand, given he's coming off a memorable World Cup hundred on debut against England in a sensational takedown with his good mate Devon Conway.

A little over a week ago in Hyderabad, Ravindra batted with composure and poise to make 97 against a high-quality Pakistan attack in a warm-up game. Yet, he may have not played the World Cup opener had Kane Williamson been fit and available. But with Williamson still recuperating from an ACL injury, Ravindra had his chance and he's made the most of it, giving Williamson and the team management healthy selection headaches.

Rachin Ravindra hit a fine century on World Cup debut • Associated Press

Williamson himself is no stranger to these shores, having played eight IPL seasons for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He's Kane gaaru to the local staff and fans. Gaaru, a salutation in the local language Telugu, is reserved for someone much admired as Williamson is. But merely playing for the local franchise doesn't guarantee cult status. With David Warner and Williamson, to a lesser extent, the popularity stems from their embracing the local culture, making them as much a fan favourite as a Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma.

If Warner did an imitation of the Pushpa dance to send the small crowd into a tizzy during the warm-up game last week, Williamson has given them moments to cheer with his imitation of a dance gig from Naatu Naatu, an Oscar-winning chartbuster, during an ICC promotion. Beyond the familiarity and colour, the real reel fans, especially those back home, are interested in is from the nets, where they want to see if Williamson has managed to get back the whole range of his movements, if Tim Southee is bowling full tilt and if Lockie Ferguson brings his bristling energy to training.

Williamson surveyed the ground, and pointed to the bright orange seating that hits your eye as the peak afternoon sun glows bright. It's a humid day, he's already guzzled quite a few bottles of water already, and is out to train. Williamson has been confirmed to sit out , but he's the central focus of the team's physio and trainers.

He goes through a series of carefully orchestrated movements to test his full range of mobility. Like doing forward stretches to defend, playing the sweep to test his hamstring, rising onto his toes to tuck the ball, sprinting between the wickets, the trigger movement when he turns at full stretch - they were all carefully monitored and ticked off. The hope is he'll be fit in time to play Bangladesh on Friday. And for him to get there, Williamson seems to have done most things in his capacity.

Southee too bowled a fair bit, even if not full tilt, feeling his way back into full rhythm in an afternoon session where temperatures hovered over the mid-30s. Southee was carefully monitored by Trent Boult, whose late swing back in was quite a sight. Every now and then, there was laughter, banter and wholesome encouragement for each other as they pushed hard on match eve. Daryll Mitchell batted and batted, as did Will Young and Ravindra before they retired to the dressing room. Or so you thought as they all began to walk off.

Williamson then nudged assistant coach Luke Ronchi as they walked right back into the nets again. Williamson wasn't satisfied with the full range of his straight hitting. So, he tried to perfect hitting on length deliveries, asking Ronchi to chuck him balls in an area he circled out, focusing on holding his shape and then carefully feeling his side. Then to top off the session, Ronchi fed him full tosses which Williamson kept pulling until it got to a point where he couldn't stay out any longer, with the sun going down.