Ferguson, Southee likely to return; Williamson remains on sidelines for Netherlands clash

Head coach Gary Stead provides updates on the three players who missed New Zealand's opening clash against England

Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson are likely to return for the Netherlands clash • Getty Images

Lockie Ferguson and Tim Southee are in line to return to the New Zealand side for their second World Cup game against Netherlands having recovered from their respective injuries. However, captain Kane Williamson is likely to spend some more time on the sidelines, head coach Gary Stead has said.

"Lockie Ferguson got through training really well so providing he is scrubbed up okay this morning, he will be available for this next game," Stead said. "Tim Southee also got through the training really well. It was great to see him back at the bowling crease and also doing a little bit of fielding as well.

"He will just get a final x-ray done this morning and we will make a call after that but it is all looking good for selection from now on and into the rest of the tournament."

Williamson, meanwhile will continue to remain absent from the playing XI as he makes his way back to full fitness from an ACL tear he suffered in the IPL earlier this year. Williamson played the two warm-up games against Pakistan and South Africa , giving a good account of himself, scoring 54 and 37 respectively, before retiring out.

He missed the opening game against England and is now targeting a comeback in New Zealand's third game against Bangladesh on October 13 in Chennai.

Kane Williamson is targeting a return in New Zealand's third game • ICC via Getty Images

"Kane's also been progressing very well. I think the fielding is still the element for him that he's just got to get a little bit higher and get a little more trust in his body," Stead said.

"But he is progressing really well and we are pretty confident he will be playing the third match for us. We have got another training to get through today so we will finalise the team once we have got through that training. At this stage with Kane, we are looking like the third game is when he will start the tournament."