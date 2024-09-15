Shanto: If we take the match into final session, anything can happen

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto says his side is confident going into the first Test against India in Chennai, after their 2-0 win against Pakistan earlier this month. The two-match Test series against India starts on Thursday, followed by three T20Is.

"It will be a challenging series but we have the extra confidence from the Pakistan series," Shanto said in the pre-departure press conference in Dhaka. "I guess the whole country has that confidence now. Every series is an opportunity. We want to win both Tests, but we have to stick to our process. If we do our job, we can get a good result.

"They are well ahead of us in the rankings. But we did play well recently. We want to play well for five days, that's our goal. We want to get the result in the last session of the Test match. At that time, the match can go in any direction. It is an opportunity [to get our first win in India]. We will play with a win in mind. But we don't want to think too far ahead. We want to do well for five days, and play to our strength. That's most important."

Bangladesh played an inspired brand of cricket in Pakistan where their batters and bowlers combined to beat the home side by ten wickets in the first Test and by six wickets in the second. Much of the focus was on their fast bowlers who combined to take all ten wickets in the Pakistan second innings in the second Test, a first for the country.

"We are in a good place with our bowling attack, both spin and pace," he said. "Perhaps our pacers are behind them in terms of experience but our spin attack is close to theirs. They can bowl in any conditions. All I can say is that our pacers, spinners and batters will give 100%.

"I think we can make a difference only if we play as a team. It is not just the spinners but the pacers and the batters also. The whole team has to play together."

Shakib Al Hasan, here with Alec Stewart, picked up nine wickets in the match for Surrey • Getty Images

Bangladesh's batters also made an overall recovery of their form. They had an ordinary time in the last 12 months, particularly against Sri Lanka earlier this year when the team crossed 300 only once during the home series. But they batted splendidly in the first Test in Rawalpindi, with Mushfiqur Rahim getting 191 and three other batters crossing fifties. In the second Test, too, they fought hard despite a top-order collapse. Litton Das struck his fourth Test century, and Mehidy his second fifty in the series.

Shanto and Shakib, though, could not get a half-century in Pakistan. Shanto hasn't emulated his 2023 form when he scored 1650 runs across formats, with five centuries. He has scored only one century so far this year. Shakib has scored just one half-century in 16 innings. But he has continued his strong bowling form, and took nine wickets for Surrey against Somerset recently. He will join the team in India directly from London.

"My personal goal would be for the team to win," Shanto said. "I want to contribute as a batter, for which I have prepared to the best of my ability. I am hopeful [Shakib] will do well. The expectations are always the same with him. He is in good form with the ball. He didn't get runs [for Surrey], but he had a good outing with the ball."

Before the Pakistan series, the new BCB president, Faruque Ahmed , had said that he did not want Chandika Hathurusinghe to continue as head coach, but he has reportedly toned down that rhetoric. On Sunday, he also said that the team would donate a portion of their bonus for winning the Pakistan series.