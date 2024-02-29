Bumrah back for Dharamsala Test, Rahul ruled out
Washington Sundar was released from the squad to play the Ranji Trophy semi-final for Tamil Nadu against Mumbai
Jasprit Bumrah will return for the Dharamsala Test as India's designated vice-captain. The BCCI confirmed as much on Thursday, naming a 16-player squad for the final Test of the England series, which starts on March 7. While KL Rahul was ruled out, allrounder Washington Sundar was not part of the 16, released from the squad to join his state side, Tamil Nadu, who will be playing Mumbai from March 2 to 6 for a spot in the Ranji Trophy final.
Washington will "join the India squad after the completion of the domestic fixture, for the fifth Test, if need be," the BCCI statement said.
Bumrah was released from the squad for the fourth Test against England, in Ranchi, to allow him to rest. India won that Test, thereby sealing the series against England 3-1 with one to play. Despite missing that game, Bumrah is India's joint-highest wicket-taker in the series, with 17 wickets at 13.64 from the first three games.
While the series is already decided, India and England still have World Test Championship points to play for in Dharamsala. India currently sit second on that points table, with England down at eighth.
The BCCI also confirmed Rahul is still unavailable as he consults with doctors in London over a quadricep-tendon injury that ruled him out from second, third and fourth Tests of the series. "The BCCI medical team is closely monitoring him and coordinating with specialists in London for further management of his issue," the statement said. If Rahul is forced to miss the first few games of the IPL, which starts on March 22, his franchise Lucknow Super Giants will be led by vice-captain Nicholas Pooran.
On Mohammed Shami, who had surgery on his right Achilles tendon earlier this week, the BCCI said: "He is recovering well and will soon head to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to commence his rehabilitation process."
Updated India squad for the Dharamsala Test
Rohit Sharma (capt), Jasprit Bumrah (vice-capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep