Bumrah back for Dharamsala Test, Rahul ruled out

The BCCI also confirmed Rahul is still unavailable as he consults with doctors in London over a quadricep-tendon injury that ruled him out from second, third and fourth Tests of the series. "The BCCI medical team is closely monitoring him and coordinating with specialists in London for further management of his issue," the statement said. If Rahul is forced to miss the first few games of the IPL, which starts on March 22, his franchise Lucknow Super Giants will be led by vice-captain Nicholas Pooran.