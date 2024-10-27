Latham 'lost for words' as New Zealand scale new heights

Before 2024, New Zealand visited India 12 times across 69 years from 1955 to play Test cricket, but they had never managed to win a series. On Saturday, in his first stint as full-time New Zealand captain, Tom Latham did an Edmund Hillary, leading New Zealand to their first-ever Test series win in India.

Latham was part of the New Zealand team that won the inaugural World Test Championship after beating India in the final in Southampton in 2021. But beating India is a different challenge altogether and arguably the toughest challenge in world cricket right now. Latham was overwhelmed with emotion when he was asked to explain what the triumph in India meant to him, his team, and the New Zealand public.

"I'm sort of lost for words," Latham said. "It's obviously an immensely proud moment for this group. I think coming off the back of a Sri Lankan series where we didn't get the results that we wanted to come here and play the style of cricket that we played. We're obviously immensely proud to be in the position of winning two Test matches here. A lot of New Zealand teams have come here over the past… I guess to be the first team to win a series over here is immensely special and, yeah, very proud of this group."

So what did Latham's New Zealand do better than the other New Zealand teams of the past and this current India team?

"I think we've been on the right side of a couple of tosses," Latham said. "That obviously played a big part I think, especially in Bangalore. Just as I said, I think we've come here, and we've wanted to fire a shot. We've wanted to be the one that puts India under pressure, what that may look like from a batting point of view or a bowling point of view. I certainly think we've done that. I think the way we played in this game with the bat was really important. I think it was a wicket where time wasn't necessarily an issue, it was runs."

It's incredibly rare for any overseas team to out-bat and out-bowl India in a Test match. This New Zealand team has managed to do that twice in contrasting conditions in Bengaluru and Pune.

New Zealand's bowlers had thrown the first punch in Benglauru in seaming conditions, where they skittled India for 46. New Zealand's batters then threw the first punch in Pune on a turner, where they countered R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar with a variety of sweeps, including the reverse. Latham was pleased with his players buying into the attack-first approach.

"We've come here, and we've wanted to compete, and we've wanted to fire a shot first up," Latham said. "I certainly think we've done that in both games. Obviously with the ball in the first game but also with the bat here. Being able to put first innings runs on the board has been really important. Obviously the bowlers went to work over the last couple of days which has been very pleasing to see."

In 47 innings prior to the Pune Test, Mitch Santner didn't have even a Test four-for to his name.



Now he has two five-fors, in one of New Zealand's greatest wins https://t.co/GUexHh5oRN | #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/vfE5MkDs3N — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) October 26, 2024

"He did a fantastic job," Latham said of Santner. "I think obviously the wickets that he got... But I think what will go unnoticed is the amount of overs he bowled back-to-back. I think Will [O'Rourke] bowled one over with the new ball from that end and Mitch bowled the rest. Someone like that to come and bowl that amount of overs, to keep in a threat for that amount of time.