Jaiswal, Gill take the fight to NZ in chase of 359

India got the five standing New Zealand wickets for 57 runs, and knocked off 81 runs in 12 overs for the loss of Rohit Sharma's wicket in an audacious bid to win the Test and keep the series alive. They were so far behind the game that they were left needing at least one more such a comprehensive session to move ahead in the game. However, a slight sign for them was Mitchell Santner, who has taken eight out of 11 Indian wickets, clutching onto his side just before lunch.