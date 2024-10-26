Jaiswal, Gill take the fight to NZ in chase of 359

India 156 and 81 for 1 (Jaiswal 46*, Gill 22*) need another 278 runs to beat New Zealand 259 and 255 (Latham 86, Phillips 48*, Washington 4-56)
India got the five standing New Zealand wickets for 57 runs, and knocked off 81 runs in 12 overs for the loss of Rohit Sharma's wicket in an audacious bid to win the Test and keep the series alive. They were so far behind the game that they were left needing at least one more such a comprehensive session to move ahead in the game. However, a slight sign for them was Mitchell Santner, who has taken eight out of 11 Indian wickets, clutching onto his side just before lunch.
Needing a perfect session to prevent the door from being slammed in their face, India went to the experienced duo of Ravindra Jadeja
and R Ashwin
instead of the form bowler Washington Sundar, who had taken 11 of the 15 New Zealand wickets.