Matches (25)
PAK vs ENG (1)
WCL 2 (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
Sri Lanka vs West Indies (1)
ZIM Women vs USA Women (1)
Emerging Teams Asia Cup (2)
Lunch
2nd Test, Pune, October 24 - 28, 2024, New Zealand tour of India
PrevNext
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
259 & 255
India FlagIndia
(12 ov, T:359) 156 & 81/1

Day 3 - Session 1: India need 278 runs.

Current RR: 6.75
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 59
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 65/1 (6.50)
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Live Stats
Report
Playing XI
News
Videos
Photos
Table
Bet
Report

Jaiswal, Gill take the fight to NZ in chase of 359

India got the last five wickets for 57 runs and then added 81 runs with the bat

Sidharth Monga
Sidharth Monga
26-Oct-2024 • 52 mins ago
Yashasvi Jaiswal pulled the second ball of the innings for six, India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Pune, 3rd day, October 26, 2024

Yashasvi Jaiswal pulled the second ball of the innings for six  •  AFP/Getty Images

India 156 and 81 for 1 (Jaiswal 46*, Gill 22*) need another 278 runs to beat New Zealand 259 and 255 (Latham 86, Phillips 48*, Washington 4-56)
India got the five standing New Zealand wickets for 57 runs, and knocked off 81 runs in 12 overs for the loss of Rohit Sharma's wicket in an audacious bid to win the Test and keep the series alive. They were so far behind the game that they were left needing at least one more such a comprehensive session to move ahead in the game. However, a slight sign for them was Mitchell Santner, who has taken eight out of 11 Indian wickets, clutching onto his side just before lunch.
Needing a perfect session to prevent the door from being slammed in their face, India went to the experienced duo of Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin instead of the form bowler Washington Sundar, who had taken 11 of the 15 New Zealand wickets.
More to follow
Ravindra JadejaRavichandran AshwinIndiaNew ZealandIndia vs New ZealandNew Zealand tour of IndiaICC World Test Championship

Sidharth Monga is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo

Language
English
Match Coverage
All Match News

Jaiswal, Gill take the fight to NZ in chase of 359

India got the last five wickets for 57 runs and then added 81 runs with the bat

Jaiswal, Gill take the fight to NZ in chase of 359

'Flatline' Mitchell Santner peaks with Kohli's wicket

Santner kept hitting the rough with cunning pace variations and came away with 7 for 53, which included the wicket of Kohli with a full-toss

'Flatline' Mitchell Santner peaks with Kohli's wicket

The perfect storm that's left India's proud home record reeling

The spinning pitch in Pune seems like a reaction to the seaming pitch in Bengaluru and its come back to bite them

The perfect storm that's left India's proud home record reeling

Santner, Latham give NZ a shot at maiden series win in India

NZ captain scored 86 after Santner bagged 7 for 53, with visitors ending day two 301 runs ahead

Santner, Latham give NZ a shot at maiden series win in India

Washington Sundar bursts out of nowhere and announces his all-format chops

In a fairytale return to Test cricket, the allrounder demonstrated just how far he has come as a red-ball offspinner

Washington Sundar bursts out of nowhere and announces his all-format chops
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
India Innings
Player NameRB
YBK Jaiswal
not out4636
RG Sharma
caught816
Shubman Gill
not out2220
Extras(lb 5)
Total81(1 wkt; 12 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
IND128319868.06
AUS128319062.50
SL95406055.56
SA73314047.62
NZ94504844.44
ENG189819343.06
BAN93603330.56
PAK93602825.93
WI91622018.52
Full Table