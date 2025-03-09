KL Rahul: 'I was s****ing myself at the end'

India won their third Champions Trophy title after beating New Zealand by four wickets in the final. Here's how India's players reacted after the victory.

KL Rahul : "I don't think I can say this on camera, but I was s****ing myself at the end. But we still had a couple of batters to come, so I was confident that we could get over the line.

"But in moments like this and big games, it's more about holding your composure, which we all know about. It's not easy, but I'm happy to win this and happy to get over the line this time. I think I've batted in times like this in three out of the five games. And one of the games I didn't get to bat at all against Pakistan.

"The game's given me good time in the middle and good time to prepare for a big moment like this. It's hard to put in words, but it's just pure skill and the way we've all played our cricket growing up. We've had to face a lot of challenges. We've had to face pressure from the time we held the bat and from the time we decided to be professional cricketers. I think it's just the first-class cricket, BCCI, how they've groomed every player, every talented player that comes around. They're giving us opportunities and platforms to showcase our skills and to put ourselves under pressure and keep challenging ourselves and getting better."

Hardik Pandya : "Obviously, it's always amazing to win an ICC event, and especially the Champions Trophy. I remember 2017 very closely to my heart. We could not finish the job that time. But very, very pleased with the way we have played throughout the tournament. And at the same point of time, how everyone contributed. That was fantastic.

"Oh, brilliant. You know, that was calm, composed [from KL Rahul]. He took his chances at the right point of time. I think this is what KL Rahul is. KL Rahul has immense talent, and I don't think anyone can hit the ball the way he can. I think that was the exhibition of how he did today."

Varun Chakravarthy : "Yeah, so I was a sudden inclusion, and I didn't expect it to turn out like this, and it's a dream come true. Yeah, it was good, because [in] the first innings the spin was less, and we had to be very disciplined and stick to the stumps."

Shreyas Iyer : "Feeling ecstatic, to be honest. It's ineffable. And hard to say it in words, to be honest. It's my first ICC trophy, and I'm kind of overwhelmed. Looking at each and everyone in the dressing room, the way we've turned up towards this tournament, and the way we've progressed, it was simply magnificent.

"To be honest, I love to be under pressure whenever there's a challenge. I feel I thrive under pressure, and I love such moments. It's just that I've been getting amazing starts in the tournament, and not able to get a big one, but at the end of the day, if I'm able to contribute to a team victory, that is immensely satisfying, and I'm truly happy."

bhai's batting but we kept talking to each other and the [opening] partnership was important for us. Definitely, very satisfying, we missed out on the last one that we played in 2023, and it's a surreal feeling to be able to win this one, starting with the ODI series in England, winning eight ODIs back-to-back, amazing feeling. Shubman Gill : "Felt amazing. For the most part, I was sitting back and enjoying Rohit's batting but we kept talking to each other and the [opening] partnership was important for us. Definitely, very satisfying, we missed out on the last one that we played in 2023, and it's a surreal feeling to be able to win this one, starting with the ODI series in England, winning eight ODIs back-to-back, amazing feeling.