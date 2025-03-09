Four drops, a spin strangle, and 15 tosses lost in a row

A lot of action unfolded in the middle overs of the Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand - wickets, drops, and lots of spin. Here are the stats highlights from the first half of the game:

1 in 32768 - The probability of losing 15 tosses in succession, which has happened to India in men's ODIs. India, however, won nine of their previous 14 ODIs despite losing the toss and lost only four times.

The 15 consecutive tosses lost by India is the longest streak for any team in men's ODIs. Netherlands' 11 tosses lost between 2011 and 2013 was the previous longest.

5 - Reprieves for Rachin Ravindra through drop catches in this Champions Trophy, including two against India in the final, the most for any batter in this tournament.

Mohammed Shami dropped Ravindra off his bowling on 28, while Shreyas Iyer dropped jim on 29 off Varun Chakravarthy. Ravindra scored only 37 so the drops didn't cost India a lot.

30 - Overs that India's spinners bowled during the middle overs (11-40) on Sunday. The previous instance of India going all spin in this phase in men's ODIs was against Sri Lanka in the 2002 Champions Trophy final, played on the reserve day

91 - Balls that Daryl Mitchell took to bring up his fifty on Sunday - his slowest fifty in ODIs and the slowest by any New Zealand batter in men's ODIs since Martin Guptill's 95-ball fifty in 2014 against West Indies

103 for 4 - New Zealand's total during the middle overs (11-40) in the final after scoring 69 for 1 in their first 10. Only once have New Zealand scored fewer runs in that phase in a men's ODI since 2013 - 102 for 3 against Pakistan in 2018 in Abu Dhabi

81 - Balls without a boundary for New Zealand between the 14th (Mitchell hit a four off Axar Patel) and the 27th overs (Glenn Phillips hit a six off Kuldeep Yadav).

4 - Catches dropped by India on Sunday, the most for them in a men's ODI knockout game since the four chances they put down against Sri Lanka in the final of the 2005 Indian Oil Cup