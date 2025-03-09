Rohit, Gill, Iyer and Shami spill chances in Champions Trophy final

India were far from their best on the field after they were asked to bowl by New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final in Dubai. They put down as many as four catches which came in two pairs, both in consecutive overs, first with the new ball and then in the middle overs off left-arm spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel. The batters who got lives were Rachin Ravindra (twice), Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips. Here's a list of how the chances went down:

6.3 - Mohammed Shami to Ravindra, 1 run, Shami fingertips a catch, it's a drop and he calls the physio. He was in his follow-through, looked like he was getting upright but then realised the ball was going highish to his left. The hands might have come in the way of the eyes, he tried to take it with fingers pointing up. Left leg was dangling in the air as he tried to take it on the move. Ball burst past and landed behind him. Was a fullish length ball angling in towards middle and leg, Ravindra tried to punch it to the bowler's right but the bat twirled upon impact

Ravindra was on 28 at the time and got another life in the next over, on 29:

7.1 - Varun to Ravindra, 2 runs, Another chance down, toughie again. Shreyas was running to the right from deep midwicket, he was sliding for a lowie, was fully outstretched and he made contact. He started quickly, ran 21 metres, slower down towards the end, ball didn't pop off the hands so much as poured below. He nearly fell face first and stayed there in disappointment as a team-mate cleaned up.

The two chances didn't cost India much as Ravindra was bowled by Kuldeep Yadav's first delivery at the start of the 11th over, and he was gone for 37.

34.5 - Patel to Mitchell, 2 runs, Rohit drops a one-hander at midwicket. He leapt up, got his right hand up but tipped it over. He falls on his back as the ball rolls into the deep. He was 27 metres away, timed his jump okay but was done for pace. Likely to be marked as a tough chance. 93ks ball wasn't that short, Mitchell went for a powerful pull nonetheless, went flat

35.6 - Jadeja to Phillips, 1 run, Gill drops one this time, running to the left from deep square leg. He slid, a bit of the turf came off as the knee went into the ground. He reached out low to the left, got both hands on it but it popped to the left, into the ground. Replays show he tried to claw the ball with ball palms coming towards the centre from the side, but the grabbage doesn't work. Jadeja raises his hands but manages half a smile. Was a shortish ball on middle, 102ks, didn't rise as much as Phillips expected. He, like Mitchell, went through with the pull. Got it off the base of the bat