Williamson to miss third India Test as well

Kane Williamson is not going to travel to India for the final Test of the ongoing series, to ensure he is fit for the upcoming three-Test series against England at home that starts on November 28. An NZC release stated it was a "cautious approach" as he continues his groin injury rehabilitation in New Zealand.
"Kane continues to show good signs, but isn't quite ready to jump on a plane and join us," Head coach Gary Stead said in the release. "While things are looking promising, we think the best course of action is for him to stay in New Zealand and focus on the final part of his rehabilitation so he'll be good to go for England.
Despite Williamson's absence, New Zealand have created history by winning the first two Tests - in Bengaluru and Pune - and handing India their first Test series loss at home since 2012, ending their streak of 18 straight series win on home soil. The 2-0 lead is also New Zealand's first Test series win in India, under the new leadership of Tom Latham after Tim Southee stepped down from captaincy.
New Zealand first handed India an eight-wicket drubbing by rolling them over for 46 in the first innings in the first Test, before spinning them out for 156 in India's first innings in the second Test to set up a 113-run victory. While Bengaluru saw testing conditions for the batters in overcast conditions, the Pune pitch was a turner where Mitchell Santner's haul of 13 wickets scripted the series win.
The third Test starts on November 1 in Mumbai.
The series loss has trimmed India's lead at the top of the WTC points table, with 62.82% points, closely followed by Australia on 62.50. New Zealand, meanwhile, jumped to fourth place with 50% points to significantly boost their chances of making the WTC final next year.