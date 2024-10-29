Williamson to miss third India Test as well

"The England series is still a month away so taking the cautious approach now will ensure he is ready for the first Test in Christchurch."

Despite Williamson's absence, New Zealand have created history by winning the first two Tests - in Bengaluru and Pune - and handing India their first Test series loss at home since 2012, ending their streak of 18 straight series win on home soil. The 2-0 lead is also New Zealand's first Test series win in India, under the new leadership of Tom Latham after Tim Southee stepped down from captaincy.