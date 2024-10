Kiwis can fly - this time, to where they've never been before

New Zealand stayed level, looked inward and they found a prodigy who hasn't got nearly as many chances as he could have because he's been in the shadow of greats. Will Young was outstanding in the second innings of the first Test when he stood up to Jasprit Bumrah. They were grateful to a wicketkeeper batter who made a call and a commitment to turn himself into an offspinner. Glenn Phillips bowled 68 overs in Sri Lanka and 37 overs in India. They have a contender for the next Fab Four. Rachin Ravindra could not have looked more at home despite playing against the best in the world. Their most famous benchwarmer has become a hard-hitting frontliner. Matt Henry is the one that needs to get injured now for someone else to get in the XI. And they're all led by a man who makes a fabulous flat white but he also does this one other thing.