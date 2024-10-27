Kiwis can fly - this time, to where they've never been before

In Bengaluru, they threatened to overturn 46 all out. In Pune, they polished off almost a third of their target at better than a run a ball. "We knew they'd come out hot, didn't realise they were going to come that hot," Latham said.

"He showed subtle skills. A couple of times, when he misread the length, he was still down the pitch, but didn't commit himself too much and waited and then with the turn played the ball on the off side. Now those are the subtle skills that were a given in the olden days. Now its hard hands and committing to a shot very early. Tom Latham showed that game along with how he went after Ashwin very early, lofted him down the pitch, played the sweep shot, excellent sort of calculated risk, but most importantly it was amazing that a Kiwi batter showed a lot of Indian batters the subtle skills [needed] to survive and get runs."