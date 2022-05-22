KL Rahul to lead; Hardik Pandya, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh in squad for SA T20Is

Karthik, one of the top finishers in the competition this year, last played a T20I - or a match in any format for India - in 2019, but forced the selectors to turn to him after hitting 287 runs at a strike rate of 191.33 in the IPL 2022 league stage. He has also been the best Indian batter in the death overs this season [min 30 balls faced], striking at 226.37.

Hardik, meanwhile, last turned out for India at the 2021 T20 World Cup, but played primarily as a batter, bowling only in a couple of games in the group stage. But he has bowled a lot more in IPL 2022 - 24.3 overs across eight innings - where he has led Titans to the top of the points table. With the bat, he had an excellent start to the tournament, but then tapered off before smashing 62 not out in 47 balls in their last match, against Royal Challengers Bangalore.