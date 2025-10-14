'It's about taking the right options' - Gill on first series win as Test captain

"It's about taking the right options in the given situation," he said in the presentation ceremony when asked what he had learnt after seven Tests (starting with the 2-2 result in England) as the leader of the pack. "I try to make the most probable decision in the given situation that we are in. Sometimes you have to take some bold decisions, that X-factor depending on which player can get you certain runs or get you those wickets."

Four wins in seven Tests is a great start for any Test captain, but when you lead India, it comes with additional scrutiny. In Delhi, it was in response to India enforcing the follow-on after taking a 270-run lead, especially after the 177-run third-wicket stand between century-makers John Campbell and Shai Hope.

"We were around 300 runs ahead and the wicket was quite dead, and we thought even if we scored 500 runs, we have to get six or seven wickets on day five it would be a tough day for us," Gill explained.

The other little niggle was Nitish Kumar Reddy , the fast-bowling allrounder in the XI, not bowling a single over. "[He] didn't really get to bowl any overs in this match but we don't want players to only play matches overseas - that puts a lot of pressure on the players," Gill said. "If we want to groom certain players that we think can help us win matches overseas [we need to find spots for them], because that's been the challenge for us."

Two of the players who got to bowl a lot and played key roles in the series were Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav . Two spinners trying to form a partnership after many years of R Ashwin being the lead spinner when at home.

"I could get chance to bowl more overs," Jadeja said with a laugh after collecting his player-of-the-series award. "We've been doing wonderful work as a team. We know what brand of cricket we have been playing since last five-six months, so it's a good sign as a team that we continue to do it for a long period of time."

Jadeja has also moved up the batting order in recent times - all the way to No. 6. And the returns have been solid. There was a century in England when India saved a Test they seemed out of in Manchester , and one now in Ahmedabad , along with a number of other impressive scores. "In past so many years, I have been batting at No. 8, No. 9, so my mindset was a little different to what I have right now, but [I'm] just trying to spend more time in the middle when I get the chance."

He's also got a chance to mentor the younger spinners in the side, like Kuldeep and Washington Sundar. "It's lovely to have him [Jadeja] around," Kuldeep said. "He's someone who has always guided me in tough situations and giving me some advice and it's really helping me out."

Having sat out the entire tour of England, Kuldeep was back in the XI for the two Tests against West Indies and bowled beautifully, finishing with a chart-topping 12 wickets , including eight in Delhi that earned him the player-of-the-match award.

"In terms of pace, I thought, probably the pace, and the drift, which I got in Ahmedabad, if you compare that to this Test match, there wasn't any drift here, because of the surface. The wicket was too dry," he said of the changes he had to make between the two Tests. "Playing two Test matches back-to-back is always fun, and bowling lot of overs and getting the breakthrough in the middle is something I enjoy."

There isn't much time for the multi-format players, with the first ODI of the series in Australia in a week's time.

Kuldeep will squeeze in as much football-watching as he can: "I'll watch a few games and we hardly have time, we're going to fly tomorrow and we have a game on the 19th. So I have to prepare for that."