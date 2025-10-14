Matches (7)
RESULT
2nd Test, Delhi, October 10 - 14, 2025, West Indies tour of India
India FlagIndia
(T:121) 518/5d & 124/3
West Indies FlagWest Indies
(fo) 248 & 390

India won by 7 wickets

Player Of The Match
5/82 & 3/104
kuldeep-yadav
Player Of The Series
104 runs • 8 wkts
ravindra-jadeja
Report

India complete 2-0 sweep in Gill's first series win

Rahul anchored the chase, ending up unbeaten on 58; India still at No. 3 on WTC points table

Sidharth Monga
14-Oct-2025 • 5 hrs ago
N Jagadeesan and Nitish Kumar Reddy were handed the series trophy by Shubman Gill, India vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Delhi, 5th Day, October 14, 2025

India sealed the series 2-0 after an hour's play  •  BCCI

India 518 for 5 dec (Jaiswal 175, Gill 129, Sai Sudharsan 87, Warrican 3-98) and 124 for 3 (Rahul 58*, Chase 2-36) beat West Indies 248 (Kuldeep 5-82) and 390 (Campbell 115, Hope, 103, Greaves 50*, Bumrah 3-44, Kuldeep 3-104) by seven wickets
It took India a little over an hour on the final day and a further loss of two wickets to knock off the 121-run target to seal the 2-0 series win against West Indies. The win took them to 61.9% points on the World Test Championship points table, still at No. 3.
KL Rahul anchored the chase, ending up unbeaten on 58, taking his series tally to 192, only behind Yashasvi Jaiswal's 219. Kuldeep Yadav was the leading wicket-taker with 12 strikes. This was also the first series win for captain Shubman Gill after drawing 2-2 in England.
India began the day needing 58 runs to win after they had declared their first innings in only 4.5 sessions and then enforced the follow-on. They ended up bowling 200 overs on the trot and were set 121 to get.
India lost B Sai Sudharsan and Gill on the final morning. Sudharsan, whose No. 3 position is not yet sealed, might leave the series with some doubt still. He scored 87 in the first innings, but got out playing a loose drive in the second, resulting in a stunning slip catch by Shai Hope.
Gill looked in a hurry to end things, hit a six and a four in a Roston Chase over, and then ended up skying one.
Rahul was more solid, and punctuated his effort with two sixes, one a straight loft against Khary Pierre and the other a slog-sweep off Jomel Warrican, who got him out in the first innings.
This was India's tenth straight win against West Indies. This was also India's 122th Test win, going past South Africa to No. 3.
KL RahulWest IndiesIndiaIndia vs West IndiesWest Indies tour of IndiaICC World Test Championship

Sidharth Monga is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo

Gambhir wants bounce and carry on Indian pitches

India head coach also says Shubman Gill "has done phenomenally well" as Test captain

Stats - India at No. 3 for winningest Test teams at home

John Campbell scores West Indies' first Test century of the year, while Shai Hope ends 2968 days to move from century No. 2 to century No. 3

'It's about taking the right options' - Gill on first series win as Test captain

"Playing two Test matches back-to-back is always fun and bowling a lot of overs is something I enjoy," Kuldeep says

India complete 2-0 sweep in Gill's first series win

Rahul anchored the chase, ending up unbeaten on 58; India still at No. 3 on WTC points table

Washington: Heartening to take 20 wickets on this Delhi surface

There wasn't much turn or bounce in the game where India toiled over 200 overs straight, following their decision to enforce the follow-on

India Innings
Player NameRB
YBK Jaiswal
caught87
KL Rahul
not out58108
B Sai Sudharsan
caught3976
Shubman Gill
caught1315
DC Jurel
not out66
Total124(3 wkts; 35.2 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
AUS330036100.00
SL21011666.67
IND74215261.90
ENG52212643.33
BAN2011416.67
WI505000.00
NZ------
PAK------
SA------
Full Table