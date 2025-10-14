India complete 2-0 sweep in Gill's first series win
Rahul anchored the chase, ending up unbeaten on 58; India still at No. 3 on WTC points table
India 518 for 5 dec (Jaiswal 175, Gill 129, Sai Sudharsan 87, Warrican 3-98) and 124 for 3 (Rahul 58*, Chase 2-36) beat West Indies 248 (Kuldeep 5-82) and 390 (Campbell 115, Hope, 103, Greaves 50*, Bumrah 3-44, Kuldeep 3-104) by seven wickets
It took India a little over an hour on the final day and a further loss of two wickets to knock off the 121-run target to seal the 2-0 series win against West Indies. The win took them to 61.9% points on the World Test Championship points table, still at No. 3.
KL Rahul anchored the chase, ending up unbeaten on 58, taking his series tally to 192, only behind Yashasvi Jaiswal's 219. Kuldeep Yadav was the leading wicket-taker with 12 strikes. This was also the first series win for captain Shubman Gill after drawing 2-2 in England.
India began the day needing 58 runs to win after they had declared their first innings in only 4.5 sessions and then enforced the follow-on. They ended up bowling 200 overs on the trot and were set 121 to get.
India lost B Sai Sudharsan and Gill on the final morning. Sudharsan, whose No. 3 position is not yet sealed, might leave the series with some doubt still. He scored 87 in the first innings, but got out playing a loose drive in the second, resulting in a stunning slip catch by Shai Hope.
Gill looked in a hurry to end things, hit a six and a four in a Roston Chase over, and then ended up skying one.
Rahul was more solid, and punctuated his effort with two sixes, one a straight loft against Khary Pierre and the other a slog-sweep off Jomel Warrican, who got him out in the first innings.
This was India's tenth straight win against West Indies. This was also India's 122th Test win, going past South Africa to No. 3.
Sidharth Monga is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo