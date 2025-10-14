Chase: India tour 'a stepping stone' for West Indies as a Test-playing nation

Shai Hope and John Campbell made centuries, the first two for West Indies in 2025. The team also batted 80-plus overs in both innings after failing to get to that mark all year, improvements that meant more coming against a strong Indian bowling outfit that included Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja.

"Yeah, I think this is the kind of fight that I wanted to see from us, from matches before", Chase said at the post-match press conference. "So, I think this is a stepping stone, a building step for us to go forward and improve as a Test-playing nation. This is a performance that I think will give us the confidence and boost us in terms of that belief that we can do it against proper Test-playing nations.

"I just want to see the guys continue in this vein and don't let us go back to those ways. Even if it's for us to lose, we have to lose in a good way. In a positive way, where we can have a lot of positives coming out of the game."

West Indies came to India without two of their best fast bowlers, Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph, who were both laid low by injuries. Ultimately, it wasn't the bowling that let them down though. Chase understood that his side needed to improve their batting to get their first points in this new cycle of the World Test Championship

"I think where we could improve mainly is our batting," Chase said. "I think that's what let us down for the last two series. I think we have a good bowling attack, we had a few injuries. I just think that once we can put good first-inning totals on the board, we will be able to fight for some wins in the Test Championship."

John Campbell and Shai Hope put on West Indies' highest partnership of the 2025 so far • AFP/Getty Images

But this process is complicated by the way the West Indies cricket system currently functions.

"When a lot of our players come into the international level, they play like 20 first-class games, 15 first-class games," Chase said. "While other teams, when guys come into international cricket, they have like 80 first-class games, 100 first-class games."

Domestic competitions help batters learn how to score big runs and replicate the process over an extended period of time. West Indies, though, are having to manufacture success without that essential ingredient. This is part of why they have had one-off wins, against Australia in Brisbane and against Pakistan in Multan, but are struggling for consistency.

"So for us, it's always learning on the job," Chase said. "So if a guy can get a little longer run [playing Test matches] so that he can adjust and adapt to this level and see what it takes for him to improve and to be consistent at this level, I think that's good. And I just think that the fight that we showed in this last game will, as I said, give us that belief and that confidence to know that we have what it takes to perform at this level."

One bright spot for West Indies on this tour of India was the allrounder Justin Greaves , who finished the series with an unbeaten 50 from No. 7 and showed good skill in combating India's spinners.

"Yeah, well, actually, if we had batted first, he [Greaves] would have batted at No. 6," Chase. "But obviously him being the allrounder, bowling allrounder, bowling many [14 out of 134.2] overs first, we just wanted to give him some rest. So we just put him at No. 7. But yeah, I think he's a capable batsman. I know him for a long period and I personally think his batting is better than his bowling."

West Indies' next Test match is in December against New Zealand. Chase accepted the first year of this WTC cycle has been hard on his team but hoped for better returns in 2026.