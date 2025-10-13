Centuries and time at the crease ease West Indies' crisis

After 15 successive innings in which they failed to get as far as the second new ball, West Indies did so twice in the second Test against India in Delhi , batting for nearly 200 overs across their two innings. After seven successive century-less Tests, they scored two in Delhi, with John Campbell and Shai Hope getting into three figures and putting on a rousing 177 as West Indies, made to follow on, erased a 270-run first-innings deficit and set India a target of 121.

What does any of this mean for a West Indies Test team - and in particular a West Indies batting line-up - that has been under fire from every direction over the last few months?

First things first: conditions, conditions, conditions. India have moved away from the square-turner template of most of the last four years and have stated that they are looking to play on traditional home pitches that start out flat and give batters the opportunities to score hundreds. This was largely the case in the first Test in Ahmedabad , the pitch there had an even covering of grass that provided seam movement early on. That red-soil surface also began to break up towards the end of day two. West Indies, choosing to bat first after winning the toss, ended up batting both times when conditions were at their most helpful for the bowlers.

Delhi's black-soil surface has been different. It began flat and slow, and has only seemed to slow down further as the Test match has progressed. India enforcing the follow-on gave West Indies the chance to wear down an attack that was contending with both unresponsive conditions and tiring legs.

The efforts of Campbell and Hope and the unbeaten 50 from Justin Greaves in the second innings, and the resistance of West Indies' lower order in both innings, must, therefore, be viewed against this backdrop.

Equally, however, West Indies' barren run with the bat leading into this Test match has to be viewed against the conditions they were having to face all year.

They began 2025 on the dustbowls of Multan where they drew 1-1 with Pakistan in a series where the two teams passed 200 once each across the two Tests.

Then they played Australia , the world's No. 1 Test side, which boasts the world's most potent pace quartet, on seaming pitches at home, and competed through the first two or three innings of all three Test matches thanks to their own fast bowlers. They had the misfortune of batting last in all three Tests, however, and collapsed in all three fourth innings.

The last of these, of course, was 27 all out in the pink-ball Test in Kingston. It sent Cricket West Indies (CWI) into crisis mode. It heightened the frequency and volume of conversations about the World Test Championship (WTC) potentially splitting into two tiers in the future, with West Indies, of course, dropping into the bottom tier. It put West Indies' Test team in a position where everything they did or did not do took on a significance beyond individual records and team results.

Now this question hasn't been asked too often, but it bears asking. Put aside the financial issues CWI faces and the pressures that West Indian players face thanks to the state of cricket's calendar and political economy. If you put all that aside, was the reaction to 27 all out, purely from a cricketing perspective, perhaps a touch overblown?

Look through the ranks of today's Test teams. Plenty of others would likely lose 3-0 to Australia on those West Indian pitches. And of those teams, how many possess pace attacks comparable to West Indies' and capable of landing as many counter-blows as they did through that series?

And how many of those teams would you back to go to India next, lose two key fast bowlers to injury, and compete?

And how would you view West Indies' results and batting returns over these last few months if they'd been bowled out for, say, 127 rather than 27 at Sabina Park?

"In Delhi, you could see that, given time to grow into their roles and get used to the rhythms of Test cricket, West Indies' batters could begin to make a mark."

India, of course, made a famous, fairytale comeback and won that series 2-1, but the cricketing wisdom of Shastri's words would have held true even if they'd lost 4-0. His vast experience as a player, broadcaster and coach had informed his understanding that teams occasionally get blown away for small totals when quality attacks meet helpful conditions, and that these outlier events do not reflect the quality of the batting line-up that's suffered that fate.

The West Indies of 2025 are by no means as good a batting team as India were in 2020. There are deep-rooted issues in their system that a) keep much of their best batting talent away from first-class cricket, b) prevent the batters who do play first-class cricket from developing their red-ball game to the fullest, and c) leave their selectors not able to assemble anything like the best possible Test top order they could.

The 27 all out split West Indies cricket through the middle, but appear to have turned a corner now • AFP/Getty Images

But they aren't as bad as 2025 has made them look, and from that perspective, the Delhi Test couldn't have come at a better time. There is inexperience running through this West Indies line-up, but there's enough evidence of ability when the conditions have given them a chance to show it.

What Delhi has also shown is the logic underpinning their head coach Daren Sammy 's strategy of backing players who have shown run-scoring ability across formats - and not just Test and first-class cricket - in the belief that it would do West Indies no good to wilfully limit their selection pool and leave out white-ball players, particularly since those players have typically been the ones with the most natural ability.

Sammy's first Test squad, for instance, included both heavy scorers in recent first-class seasons, such as Campbell and Kevlon Anderson , and white-ball regulars like Hope, who had last played Test cricket in November 2021, new captain Roston Chase , who hadn't played Tests since March 2023, and Brandon King , who had never played Test cricket. And before this India tour, Sammy even asked Sherfane Rutherford , who hasn't played first-class cricket since 2019, to consider joining the Test team, with his ability against spin in mind.

This idea of broadening the Test selection pool is still only in its infancy, and has already had to hurdle several challenges - the hugely testing nature of these first two assignments, for one, and the unsettling of Test regulars such as Alick Athanaze , who returned for this India tour after being dropped against Australia.

In Delhi, however, you could see that, given time to grow into their roles and get used to the rhythms of Test cricket, West Indies' batters could begin to make a mark.

Campbell averages less than 26 after 25 Tests, even after this 115, his maiden Test hundred, but the innings only reinforced the idea that this is an opener with an easy, natural style and range of attacking shots, particularly sweeps, that can unsettle even the best spinners.

Hope has been an enigma for a long, long time - a batter capable of scoring twin hundreds at Headingley and of averaging above 50 in ODIs, but also one capable of going 42 Test innings without a half-century - but if the enigma persists, so does the artistry, particularly when he skips back nimbly to punch spinners square on the off side. If he's permanently unburdened of the keeping gloves in this format, there's a chance he could have something of a renaissance in his 30s.

The man who took over keeping duties in Delhi, Tevin Imlach , already showed in Pakistan earlier this year that he has unusually good hands behind the wicket even on spiteful turners. Here he showed sound defence against both types of bowling and bright footwork against spin, and it mostly wasn't his fault that all that only amounted to scores of 21 and 12, with Kuldeep Yadav getting him out with misbehaving deliveries in both innings, big turn in the first and low bounce in the second.

Justin Greaves' batting against Kuldeep Yadav showed both technique and temperament • AFP/Getty Images

Of all of West Indies' batters on this trip, no one has seemed more certain in his reading of Kuldeep's deceptive lengths than Greaves, who even in Ahmedabad handled the wristspinner so comfortably off the back foot that he forced him to keep bowling fuller and fuller. On the evidence of his sure-footed defence and the purity of his straight driving against seam and spin, he could be batting well above No. 7 in this West Indies line-up; that position seems more a function of his role as seam-bowling allrounder than his ability with the bat.

It's not unusual for batting line-ups to begin to blossom towards the middle of the second Test of an away tour. It can take two or three innings for batters to figure out how best to score runs against a particular bowler or how best to survive another. For batters from England or Australia in this decade, the middle of the second Test occurs near the start of India tours. For batters from West Indies and other teams that don't get the luxury of long tours, the middle of the second Test is almost pack-up time. Delhi is West Indies' ninth Test against India in India since 2011. England have played nine Tests against India in India since 2021.

Day four in Delhi has shown there's promise in West Indies' batting ranks if it can be nurtured. But day five in Delhi will be the last day of their tour, and who knows what will come next. Given the constant churn in West Indies' line-ups thanks to the pressure of results and the push and pull of T20 leagues, it becomes hard to say which batters will play their next series, and which batters from this tour will remain when they next visit India, whenever that is.