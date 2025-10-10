Live report - Hope hundred takes West Indies into the lead

BCCI

John Campbell and Shai Hope have brought West Indies within sight of making India bat again. Campbell is just 13 short of a maiden Test hundred. Hope has scored his first half-century in 31 innings. The ball is 49 overs old, it is not reversing, and the pitch is slow and getting slower. They have a great opportunity to make India regret enforcing the follow-on, which had to have an element of expecting West Indies to roll over. Otherwise it doesn't make much sense to enforce a follow-on less than halfway into the match and with a lead of just 270. Not least when your bowlers have already bowled for 80-plus overs.

"There was a discussion to bat," India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said. "Those last two wickets took a little bit longer than we would have hoped for, and had probably started going towards the [space] where you do look to bat again. But we felt [270] was a good lead. We thought the wicket's going to keep deteriorating, we thought by close of play it would be at its worst, but it just seems to have slowed down even more."

Khary Pierre, who batted for 84 minutes in the first innings, said he was surprised they were asked to bat again. "Actually it was a bit surprising that they went back to bowl [even though] the wicket was still a good one," Pierre said. "For me, personally, batting on the wicket, batting a lot of time, and watching the wicket, seeing what it was doing, I think it's still a very good wicket.