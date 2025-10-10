Live report - Hope hundred takes West Indies into the lead

Live
Live report - Hope hundred takes West Indies into the leadBy Sidharth Monga
New ball does the trick for Kuldeep
This is a bit like a flipper. Pushed through much quicker and shorter. Pushes Tevin Imlach back, and it stays low to squeeze past the bat. The new ball has done just enough and not given them enough time to react off the surface. West Indies now 23 for 5 effectively.
Kuldeep taken down
Tevin Imlach has taken Kuldeep Yadav down the ground twice in his first over with the new ball. That is how West Indies have played him all second innings. He has now conceded 75 in 17 overs, well over 4 an over. And Mohammed Siraj gets a change of ends, replacing Jasprit Bumrah.
Mohammed Siraj makes way for Kuldeep Yadav after making a breakthrough in a three-over spell. This new ball is critical for spinners because the older ball did nothing for them. Interesting to see if Siraj gets a change of ends or if we will have spin at both ends soon. West Indies effectively 7 for 4.
Siraj on top
37 Number of wickets Mohammed Siraj has taken this year, more than anyone
Siraj produces the breakthrough
Shai Hope fails to make his first hundred in eight years a big one. The new ball does just that little bit for Mohammed Siraj. he bowls it with the wobble seam, and it nips back in slightly. Hope has it covered, it looks like, but it also stays a touch low and takes the edge onto the wicket. A much-needed wicket for India. West Indies effectively 1 for 4 now.
Hope brings up his hundred, WI draw level
Shai Hope has gone 58 innings without a hundred since the legendary twin hundreds in the Headingley Test eight years ago. He now gets to the third one. It has been a composed effort. Pleasing on the eye. Resolute in defence, and graceful when attacking. No emotion on his face as he removes his helmet and accepts the applause from the dressing room.
Immediately after, Roston Chase takes the single to level the scores. West Indies effectively 0 for 3 now.
Back from lunch
India have begun the middle session with Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar. A long hop from Kuldeep has brought Shai Hope a boundary to get even closer to a century. And India have taken the new ball as soon as it is available. Jasprit Bumrah, in long sleeves, takes it. West Indies need 11 to draw level. Hope needs three to get to his hundred.
West Indies win another session
Another excellent session for West Indies. They have lost just the one wicket, that of John Campbell on the reverse-sweep, his first in this innings. Roston Chase, on the other hand, has reverse-swept effectively and then opened up easy singles, which he and Shai Hope have picked up regularly towards the end of that session. West Indies now just 18 runs behind. Hope is just eight from a Test century. The new ball is two overs away. More fun awaits. And hopefully a lesson for India to never underestimate the opposition.
Campbell dropped on 111, but falls lbw on 115
As we said earlier, Ravindra Jadeja was onto something from round the wicket. He gets the outside edge, but the deflection is quite big, and can't really blame Dhruv Jurel for getting hit on the pad and not on the glove. However, this ball has cast enough doubt for Campbell to now try his first reverse-sweep of the innings. And he misses, and Jadeja is accurate. It doesn't seem a natural stroke for him, and it has got him dead plump. Gone for 115. West Indies still 58 adrift.
This was the fifth reverse-sweep Campbell has played in his career. The first four have all been fours.
No wicket in the first hour
India have been good with the ball, but John Campbell and Shai Hope have been resolute in their resistance. Runs haven't come easy, but they have dug in to keep the bowling at bay. Three bowlers tried in the first hour: Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. Only towards the end of this hour did Jadeja move round the wicket to Campbell, and it did seem he might be onto something there, threatening both the edges. However, the wicket has remained elusive. Thirty-five runs have been added, the partnership has reached 173, Campbell has scored his maiden hundred, and West Indies now need just 62 to make India bat again.
Maiden Test hundred for Campbell
After spending testing minutes stuck on 94 when facing Jasprit Bumrah, Campbell uses a flighted delivery from Ravindra Jadeja to get there in one blow. A might slog sweep over wide long-on gets him there. The sweep has been his friend in this innings. He has scored 46 runs with various sweeps. None as emphatic as this massive six to get to the hundred.
Bumrah denied narrowly
"You know it as well that it is out but technology can't prove it," says Jasprit Bumrah as an unsuccessful review ends. Very cordially and politely, I must add.
The thing is the on-field umpire feels it is bat first live time, and the replay doesn't have conclusive evidence to overrule the on-field call. At the moment that the spike appears, the bat is extremely close to both the pad and the ball. And Campbell carries on. West Indies 187 for 2. Only 14 added in seven overs this morning. India have been excellent this morning.
The ball is changed now. The old one was reversing, but it has been deemed to be out of shape.
Jadeja, Bumrah start the day
Ravindra Jadeja bowls the first over of the day, and immediately John Campbell is sweeping, and moves into the 90s. Jasprit Bumrah has bowled a testing over at the other end. Four added in the first two overs.
Kuldeep does it in the air
Having said everything about the declaration, India still are in ascendence. That is thanks to Kuldeep Yadav's wizardry on the third morning when he took four wickets, all bowled or lbw. He kept beating the batters in the air and kept the stumps in play to stay effective in the absence of any spite in the pitch.
Kuldeep's performance even moved assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate to conceding India should play him more often on flatter pitches. That, and more in Karthik Krishnaswamy's piece here.
"But I guess [Kuldeep has] shown here, even on an unresponsive wicket, it does maybe make you think, oh, what happens if we had played him in Manchester, or what happens if we had played him at Headingley? But those are calls you have to make in real time, and we always try to figure out what's best, then we go with the call and the players have been brilliant at buying into it," ten Doeschate said. "But I think he's done himself some favours, looking forward, if we do have to make the brave call where we want to win Test matches, maybe we do go a batter light and play Kuldeep, judged on how he's bowled again in these two Tests.
West Indies look to build on gains
John Campbell and Shai Hope have brought West Indies within sight of making India bat again. Campbell is just 13 short of a maiden Test hundred. Hope has scored his first half-century in 31 innings. The ball is 49 overs old, it is not reversing, and the pitch is slow and getting slower. They have a great opportunity to make India regret enforcing the follow-on, which had to have an element of expecting West Indies to roll over. Otherwise it doesn't make much sense to enforce a follow-on less than halfway into the match and with a lead of just 270. Not least when your bowlers have already bowled for 80-plus overs.
"There was a discussion to bat," India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said. "Those last two wickets took a little bit longer than we would have hoped for, and had probably started going towards the [space] where you do look to bat again. But we felt [270] was a good lead. We thought the wicket's going to keep deteriorating, we thought by close of play it would be at its worst, but it just seems to have slowed down even more."
Khary Pierre, who batted for 84 minutes in the first innings, said he was surprised they were asked to bat again. "Actually it was a bit surprising that they went back to bowl [even though] the wicket was still a good one," Pierre said. "For me, personally, batting on the wicket, batting a lot of time, and watching the wicket, seeing what it was doing, I think it's still a very good wicket.
"I was surprised, but it's India, and you know they want to get the win, and probably didn't think they needed to go back and bat, but so be it. We have to bat properly in this innings and try and make a game of it."
West Indies need 97 to make India bat
John Campbell and Shai Hope have successfully negotiated the final session to frustrate a tired-looking India. India will surely analyse their decision to enforce the follow-on. Were they greedy, complacent or did they underestimate West Indies? We leave you with a teaser from our final report. Do join us tomorrow.
West Indies made it to the second new ball for the first time this year, they registered their highest partnership for the year - an unbroken 138 between John Campbell and Shai Hope, Campbell became their first half-centurion of the series with a career-best 87, Hope scored his first half-century in 31 innings, but for all the good work they still needed 97 to make India bat again in the Delhi Test. Kuldeep Yadav conjured a fifth Test five-for on a docile pitch to allow India to enforce the follow-on, but the temptation to finish the match early only resulted in hard work for the bowlers: India have now taken four wickets in their last 75.2 overs.
India were not in immediate danger of falling behind in the Test, but they will question if they had been complacent in enforcing the follow-on: when you do so midway into the third day, having bowled 81.5 overs already, therein must be an element of expecting the opposition to roll over. India were then left riding two boats: trying to get the wicket but also preserving their bowlers, which meant Jasprit Bumrah didn’t bowl in the first 32 overs of the second innings.
Hope gets to a fifty eventually
30 Number of innings Shai Hope had gone without scoring a half-century in Test cricket. He gets there now, off 80 balls. West Indies need 129 to make India bat again
Century stand for Campbell and Hope
An applause from the West Indies viewing gallery as Shai Hope punches Washington Sundar to deep cover to bring up the 100th run for the stand. This is their first this year. West Indies still need 133 to make India bat again.
And we have Bumrah now
We finally have Jasprit Bumrah bowling now, the 33rd over of the day. Immediately after the final drinks break of the day. This is his ninth over of the day. We have 17 overs left in the day. Can Bumrah get some reverse here?
Seales fined for throwing the ball at Jaiswal
Just in that the ICC match referee has fined Jayden Seales 25% of his match free and given him one demerit point for throwing the ball at Yashasvi Jaiswal on day one. He had fielded the ball of his own bowling and thrown it back at the batter, but also apologised immediately. Seales didn't quite agree with the interpretation.
"Sales contested the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so a formal hearing was required," the ICC said in a release. "Seales contested that he was attempting a run out. But the Match Referee, who referred to replay clips showing the incident from different angles, concluded that the throw was unnecessary and inappropriate, hitting the batter on the pads when he was within the crease."
No Bumrah yet
We are into the 31st over of the innings, but we haven't had any Jasprit Bumrah yet. He has been on the field, and was just seen loosening up. So it is not a matter of concern. Must be some workload management. He last bowled at the end of West Indies' first innings. So he has had about a session's worth of time without bowling plus a tea break. Get a feeling India are about to go to him soon for one spell before stumps.
West Indies' highest partnership of the year
72 Number of runs added by John Campbell and Shai Hope, making this the side's highest partnership for any wicket this year. Twenty overs left in the day. West Indies need another 161 to make India bat again
First fifty for West Indies
It seems John Campbell doesn't want to let Kuldeep Yadav settle. A paddle sweep, a hard sweep, and then a loft down the ground gets Campbell to West Indies' first half-century in this series. They will want him to at least double this up and make India bat again. They now need 190 to do so.
Campbell keeps surviving
Twice in two Washington Sundar overs, the drift has done John Campbell in, hitting his pad before the bat, but on both occasions Campbell has the not-out on-field call saving him on impact. He has got in a stride just big enough for less than half the ball be hitting him in line. He is surviving narrowly here, West Indies now 65 for 2, with 28 overs remaining in the day. For the first time in the second innings, we now have Kuldeep Yadav in the attack.
Washington stuns Athanaze
India have West Indies' best Test batter. Washington Sundar conjures it. His height means it starts from pretty wide, he slows this down, gets drift, has Alick Athanaze playing down the wrong line, and the ball turns away to hit the top of the wicket. West Indies 35 for 2, and we take tea now.
Siraj gets India on the board
Mohammed Siraj got Tagenarine Chanderpaul on the pull in the first Test, and he has been trying to do the same this innings. He has bowled over the wicket, round the wicket and back over the wicket. He has bowled seam-up and cross-seam. Finally he gets the top edge with a cross-seam short ball, which Chanderpaul top-edges. Caught at midwicket by a diving Shubman Gill. West Indies 17 for 1. Still have 40.3 overs to play to take this into tomorrow.
Siraj, Jadeja open the bowling
India have started the second innings with the pairing of Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja. The idea behind Jadeja perhaps is for him to bowl into the rough outside the left-hand batters' off stump. West Indies 5 for 0 in two overs.
Kuldeep gets five, India enforce the follow-on
Kuldeep Yadav gets his fifth five-wicket haul in Test cricket with a lovely delivery. He doesn't want this to turn a lot, which is why he bowls it cross-seam, and it doesn't turn. It beats the inside edge of Jayden Seales, and traps him in front. Four of his five wickets have been either bowled or lbw. Shows you how he understood the assignment on a pitch that doesn't have spiteful turn and bounce.
And we have confirmation that India have enforced the follow-on. There are 49 overs left in today's play. Can West Indies take this match into day 4?
West Indies make it to new ball
Another small win. Unfortunately it is only small wins for West Indies this series. The last wicket has frustrated India long enough for the second new ball to be take. This is the first time they have got to the second new ball this year. It also means that Kuldeep Yadav won't likely get a fifth wicket unless Shubman Gill hands him the new ball. Mohammed Siraj is the one starting with it. West Indies 248 for 9.
Well, Kuldeep does get the new ball from the other end.
Bumrah gets his first
Soon after lunch, Jasprit Bumrah has defeated Khary Pierre on the outside edge with some reverse swing, and India are now just one wicket from having to decide on the follow-on. Kuldeep Yadav can still get a five-for if he gets the last wicket.
Lower-order resistance takes WI to lunch
Khary Pierre and Anderson Phillip have resisted India's push for 15.3 overs to take West Indies to lunch at 217 for 8. They have applied themselves in defence, and have played the odd shot. You wonder if this period of play will have any bearing on what India choose to do should they have the option to enforce the follow-on. We will find out on the side of the lunch break.
West Indies go past 200
3 Number of times, in their last 15 innings, that West Indies have scored 200. This is the third
Should India enforce the follow-on?
In normal circumstances, India would look to give their bowlers some rest and let the pitch break up a little more before going for the kill, but on the evidence they have seen of the West Indies batting so far, they might just try to enforce it and look to finish it off today. It is about a break now as against one more big effort and then an extra day off before travelling to Australia.
Now Siraj is among the wickets
This is the first wicket for a fast bowler in the match. Jomel Warrican is clearly worried about the lbw so he is not moving his feet across. He has just survived one with the ball doing too much and missing leg. Now, though, Siraj goes full and just outside off. Warrican doesn't get close to the ball, and gets an inside edge onto the wicket. It's 175 for 8 now.
And now Kuldeep gets a gift
Justin Greaves has just survived a couple of overs of Mohammed Siraj trying to trap him in front. He has just got an easy boundary from Kuldeep Yadav down the leg side. Immediately, though, he tries to reverse-sweep, and is nowhere near the ball. He is trapped right in front. Kuldeep has all three this morning. West Indies now 174 for 7, still 145 from avoiding the follow-on. The question, though, is will India enforce it?
Kuldeep sets India on their way
Both overnight batters are gone. One beaten on the outside edge, one on the inside. Tevin Imlach plays him off the back foot, the ball turns more than the ones before it, and as he tries to intercept it, his pad gets in the way of his pad. He is caught dead in front. West Indies 163 for 6.
Kuldeep gets Shai Hope
West Indies looked comfortable for about a half hour but Kuldeep Yadav then produces the wicket. A bit of drift, and then the ball doesn't turn in as much as expected, beating his outside edge and knocking back the off stump. West Indies now 156 for 5.
Kuldeep, Bumrah get us underway
India have begun the attack with Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah. B Sai Sudharsan is still off the field after he injured his hand when taking the freak catch of John Campbell.
There doesn't seem to be much assistance in the pitch yet. Tevin Imlach has punched a boundary off Bumrah to take West Indies to 150.
Can West Indies save the follow-on?
Hello all, welcome back to the Delhi Test. This is the Live Report with all the analysis and chatter around the Test. West Indies start the day needing 179 to avoid the follow-on. Shai Hope has looked fluent in his stay at the wicket. Can they find a way back into this Test? We will soon find out.
West Indies end at 140 for 4
Shai hope and Tevin Imlach have seen West Indies through to stumps without further damage. They have added 31 runs. The day, though, belongs to Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja. West Indies still have a mountain to climb despite their best performance with the bat in this series. We leave you with a teaser from our final report. See you tomorrow. Stay hydrated this Saturday night.
West Indies gave a better account of themselves with the bat than in Ahmedabad, but India still remained in control of the Delhi Test after Shubman Gill scored his 10th Test hundred and declared midway through the day at 518 for 5. In response, West Indies put on their first half-century stand of the series - a contrast to at least 57 for every wicket for India in this Test, Alick Athanaze posted their highest individual score of 41 and they went 43 overs with the loss of four wickets. It was an improvement after they failed to bat 50 overs in either of their innings in Ahmedabad, but they still needed 179 to avoid the follow-on.
The day began on a sour note for India when the voracious Yashasvi Jaiswal was run-out after he had added just two to his overnight 173. He was quite demonstrative in letting his partner, Gill, know it was his call and that he should be looking at him and not the ball. However, Jaiswal had hit the ball to mid-off a little too well, and Gill had been quick to turn his back. Jaiswal, though, kept going, and left himself no opportunity to recover.
The ever-calm Gill took it in his stride, and - at least for the spectators - more than made up for the run-out with sumptuous stroke-play to bring up his fifth century in just seven Tests as captain. For company he had 40s from Nitish Kumar Reddy, promoted so he can play some role in home Tests, and Dhruv Jurel, whose dismissal brought about the declaration.
Chase follows Athanaze
Just like that, West Indies are staring down the barrel again. Roston Chase has looked to flick a length ball to leg, and offered a return catch to Ravindra Jadeja. In the stands, Brian Lara and Viv Richards are both gesturing he should be playing it to off. It is 107 for 4 now.
Athanaze falls to a soft dismissal
After looking good for his 41, West Indies' highest individual score this series, has fallen to a soft dismissal. Kuldeep Yadav has just come on for a new spell, the first ball is a half-volley, and he gets too close to its pitch when slog-sweeping. Hits it straight to Ravindra Jadeja at midwicket. West Indies 106 for 3 now.
Jadeja gets Chanderpaul
Tagenarine Chanderpaul has survived one DRS, he has hit a big six after stepping out to Ravindra Jadeja, but eventually Jadeja's accuracy is too much. He keeps the pace up, this one doesn't turn, takes the edge, and KL Rahul takes a sharp catch at first slip. West Indies 87 for 2.
First fifty stand
1 Number of half-century stands for West Indies this series. This partnership between Athanaze and Chanderpaul is the one. West Indies 71 for 1
West Indies get to 50
In less threatening conditions than Ahmedabad, West Indies have mounted a better reply in Delhi. Both Alick Athanaze and Tagenarine Chanderpaul have been assured in defence, going right forward or right back, and have not looked flustered even during a spell of four consecutive maidens. India have used only spin in the final session, and there just enough zip off the surface. Kuldeep Yadav came close to getting an lbw, but an inside edge saved Chanderpaul.
West Indies' opening troubles
40 Number of innings West Indies have gone without a hundred-run opening stand. Their last 50-run opening was 10 innings ago. Since their last 100-run opening, the first wicket averages 20 for West Indies. Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar get us underway in the fin al session of day 2
India take one before tea
West Indies have batted 11 overs to tea, losing one wicket in freak manner. B Sai Sudharsan is still sitting on the sidelines getting his hand looked at. This session saw Shubman Gill bring up his 10th Test hundred, India declare the innings exactly midway in the day, and then a solid start from West Indies. Spin is just coming on, and we are in for some fun in the final session.
Freak dismissal for John Campbell
John Campbell has the right idea against Ravindra Jadeja. Paddles the first ball, uses the pace and gets four. With the second ball, he nails a powerful sweep dead square, but the ball hits B Sai Sudharsan's helmet and lodges in his arms. On the way it does some damage to the pinky on his right hand. He has an ice pack on his hand, and is getting a concussion test, but India have a wicket. West Indies 21 for 1 as Alick Athanaze walks in.
First challenge seen off
West Incdies have got through to the first bowling change without losing a wicket. However, this is going to be the big test on this pitch. Ravindra Jadeja gets the ball with about 15 minutes to go to tea. west indies 17 for 0 in seven overs.
Jurel moves closer
Dhruv Jurel started out 21m behind the stumps with the new ball, but in the sixth over he is 17m from the stumps. That is a direct result of the low bounce in the pitch. West Indies 10 for 0.
West Indies begin tall climb
Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj have mostly been on the money early goings. There has been a near lbw and a near played-on in the first three overs. The bowlers have been quick to switch round the wicket, both doing so in their second overs.
Jurel bowled for 44, India declare
The declaration immediately after explains the choice of shot by Dhruv Jurel. He has been superb with picking length against spin all day. A forward press always, and quick to rock back if there is any drop in the length. This time, though, he pulls a ball too full, and is bowled. And Shubman Gill walks off with him, exactly midway on day two. He is unbeaten on 129, having taken his career average to 43.47 and his average captain to 84.81.
Overall, West Indies have looked unthreatening through the innings. KL Rahul's 38 is the lowest score in the innings, and the 57-run opening the lowest stand. Gill and Jurel added 101 to take India to 518 for 5. Centuries for Yashasvi Jaiswal and Gill, and 87 for B Sai Sudharsan. Jomel Warrican took three wickets, Roston Chase one. West Indies have 43 overs to bat today. In the last Test, neither of their innings lasted 50 overs. This pitch is better for batting, and they will be better prepared. Let's see what India can muster. n
Jurel dropped on 39
A difficult chance as Roston Chase spins this from around leg from round the wicket. A big deflection from the glancing bat of Dhruv Jurel, and it doesn't stick in Tevlin Imlach's gloves. The third dropped chance in the innings, and the most difficult of the lot. India 508 for 4.
Hundred No. 10 for Gill
With utmost ease, Shubman Gill has waltzed to his 10th Test hundred to go with an even 50 in the first Test. The hundred has taken 177 balls to come, and includes 13 fours and a sux. That average keeps trending north: 43.06 at this moment. As captain, he now averages 82.36. Among those who captained their side for seven or more Tests, only Don Bradman averaged more. Five hundreds is seven Tests as captain. India 485 for 4.
Another fifty-run stand
0 Number of stands under 50 in this innings. West Indies just haven't been able to get back-to-back wickets. This fifth-wicket stand is now 53 with a freebie down the leg side from Roston Chase. There have been plenty of these post lunch. Shubman Gill is in the 90s, India 469 for 4.
Back for more runs
Jomel Warrican and Khary Pierre get us started in the second session. Warrican bowls a good first over, but Pierre offers a freebie outside leg before also being cut. Shubman Gill already into his 80s, India 436 for 4.
India win another session
Now Shubman Gill can have that conversation with Yashasvi Jaiswal, who wasn't thrilled when he was run-out for an addition of just two to his overnight 173. Gill didn't respond to Jaiswal's call. It was Jaiswal's call, yes, but Gill had said no and turned his back immeidiately.
At any rate, for the viewer, Gill has more than made up with some sumptuous ball-striking to end up unbeaten on 75. India added 109 in 26 overs in that session. Nitish Kumar Reddy was promoted for a breezy 43, which ended with a catch at long-on off the bowling of Jomel Warrican, the only successful bowler so far. India 427 for 3. Another session, and then we will start the declaration watch.
Reddy falls for 43
Nitish Kumar Reddy hasn't made full use of the opportunity to bat up the order. Dropped on 20 of Jomel Warrican, he has been looking to aerial every now and then. Twice he managed to clear long-on with a step hit (one where you don't leave the crease), but eventually Test bowlers will get you if you keep trying that. He is caught at long-on. India 416 for 4. All three wickets to fall to bowlers have gone to Warrican.
Reddy dropped on 20
West Indies have gone for runs, but they have bowled well this morning. The first-change bowler, Jomel Warrican, nearly has his third wicket when he has Nitish Kumar Reddy driving a full ball straight to mid-off. Anderson Phillip, who has been superb with ground fielding this morning, gets on his knees to be able to catch it with fingers pointing down. It has just come at an awkard height. And it bursts through. Reddy is 20, India 371 for 3.
Fifty for Gill
Barring one edge in the second over of the day, and the run-out of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill has not put a foot wrong this morning. He has looked absolutely glorious with his three boundaries through wide mid-on. The first one just a push as he walked into Anderson Phillip. Then another push from the crease. And, to get to the fifty, a lovely flick with a bit of flourish. Successive fifties for Gill. Can he convert this one?
India 371 for 3.
We have an extra
Stop press. We finally have an extra. The 355th run of the innings. It is a bouncer by Anderson Phillip at Nitish Kumar Reddy that is too high.
31 in first 5 overs, but not smooth sailing
If you look at just the scoreboard, you would think oh the same old, but Jayden Seales and Anderson Phillip have done better than that suggests. They have drawn edges from each batter that has batted. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Yashasvi Jaiswal drove with hard hands, but still the edges didn't carry. There have perhaps been two loose balls. Shubman Gill looks like he has upped the intent. He has begun to walk at the bowlers. Lovely short-arm jabs through point.
Reddy, batting so high for the first time in his first-class career, is still trying to find his feet. India 349 for 3.
Nitish Reddy promoted
In the first Test, Nitish Kumar Reddy bowled only four overs and didn't get to bat. So he has been promoted here so that he gets some work to do in Test cricket. He will come into play when India travel for sure. So you want him to do some work at home as well.
Reddy has survived a close lbw call second ball. Given not-out on field, Jayden Seales doesn't review, and the replay shows umpire's call on height. He then gets going with a square-drive for four.
Jaiswal run-out for 175
Oh he hates it. Yashasvi Jaiswal can't bring himself to walk off the ground. He has hit, he thinks, wide of mid-off, and set off for a single. It is his call, sure, but Shubman Gill has never been interested. He has his back to Jaiswal all the time.
In an ideal world, Gill just responds to the call without looking where the ball has gone, but that is utopia. Sometimes, you also have to look up at your partner's reaction even if it is your call. Jaiswal makes no attempt to hide his displeasure at his captain. It takes him an age to walk off.
Even more reason for Jaiswal to be frustrated as he watches on replays that the ball popped out of wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach's gloves just as he broke the wicket. Many replays later, I think we can be convinced he had sufficient contact with the ball at the instance the bail lit up. Just about.
Out for 175. For the first time between 100 and 200 at home. India 325 for 3.
The unusual method of B Sai Sudharsan
By now we all know B Sai Sudharsan has a slightly unusual way of playing spin. He prefers going back to everything on a good length. Sometimes even full deliveries. It has got him out twice but let it not cloud the fact that otherwise it was a flawless innings. Just three false shots in a knock of 87.
And here we have Karthik Krishnaswamy dissecting the method. It is not necessarily a bad thing, you know.
Well, first of all, our reactions to technique tend to be informed by what we're used to seeing. We're used to watching batters defend balls off the front foot when spinners land on the fuller side of a good length. Any other response looks unusual, and to many viewers, suspect. And if you believe this, that belief is only strengthened when that unusual method contributes to a dismissal.
Day 2 is here
Welcome to day two of the Delhi Test. This is the Live Report. We are on milestone watch for Yashasvi Jaiswal, but also watching for some improvements in the West Indies bowling. We start off this day with this lovely video of what happened when Shubman Gill finally won a toss. For the first time in seven attempts. Imagine.
India dominant on day one
Yet another dominant day for India in this series as they end up on 318 for 2. West Indies didn't concede any extras but that doesn't say anything about their effort. They were disciplined in patches but profligate in the middle session. We leave you with a teaser from our final report for the day. Thanks for joining us, see you tomorrow.
Yashasvi Jaiswal consolidated his stature among best current Test batters with his seventh hundred, and B Sai Sudharsan moved closer to answering India’s call for a No. 3 with a near-flawless 87 as they piled on 318 for 2 after their captain Shubman Gill won his first toss in seven attempts.
On a typically slow Feroz Shah Kotla track, the West Indies bowling was disciplined - no extras through the day - without being penetrative in the first and final sessions; in the middle session, they lost all accuracy as India plundered 126 runs without a wicket.
Fifty partnership for Jaiswal and Gill
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill have made sure West Indies do not get back-to-back wickets. There was a period of 44 balls without a boundary even, but West Indies have come no closer to getting a third wicket than they were an hour ago. Jaiswal has now begun to have some fun with the second new ball, hitting two fours and a couple off an Anderson Phillip over. Jaiswal 167 off 242, Gill 19 off 61, India 311 for 2 in 87 overs.
Another daddy hundred for Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal has strolled to 150 off just 224 balls. Now five of his seven Test hundreds have been 150 or more. All three of his home hundreds are 150 or more. Only Don Bradman has more scores of 150 or more before turning 24: 8. Jaiswal just keeps going on and on and on. India 290 for 2 after 82 overs.
And West Indies take the second new ball now.
Sudharsan falls for 87
Once again, B Sai Sudharsan is caught on the back foot to a ball that is on a good length, and once again out lbw. Jomel Warrican has done him in with the old spinners' trick of bowling a flat trajectory but keeping the length up. Having beaten up in the air, this ball also turns more than the others, and traps Sudharsan right in front. He makes a desperate DRS plea at the last second, but it doesn't come to his aid. Replays show the ball hitting leg stump two-thirds of the way up. Misses out on what would have been a maiden hundred. This was only his third false shot in a 165-ball stay. India 251 for 2, both wickets to Warrican.
Seales 4-0-6-0 since tea
Jayden Seales has been pretty much spot on with the reversing ball since tea. As a result, India have scored just 25 in the nine overs in the evening session. The question, however, is, can Khary Pierre and Jomel Warrican keep that pressure up? India 245 for 1 in 67 overs.
No extra
0 Number of extras in India's 232 for 1 in 62 overs. Not even a leg-bye
Welcome back after tea
Roston Chase and Jayden Seales have got us off. A better start from Seales than what he did in the middle session. He wis now looking to bowl good lengths and not go searching. There are also signs of reverse.
India dominate middle session
The sessions ends as it started: with Jaydon Seales bowling loose deliveries. The first over went for three fours, two cuts and a drive. The last has gone for only one, off a filthy short and wide delivery. India added 126 runs in 30 overs without taking a risk. In fact, B Sai Sudharsan has played just one false shot in his unbeaten 71. Luckily he was dropped off that. Yashasvi Jaiswal has got to his seventh century. You can't look at the play and imagine where the next wicket is coming from. India 220 for 1 in 58 overs.
Sai Sudharsan gets lucky
Nearly another dismissal for B Sai Sudharsan down the leg side. Remember the ones in England? This one looked even more innocuous. Short of a length, pitched outside leg from over the wicket, from Justin Greaves, Sudharsan closes the face early, gets a leading edge, and is nearly caught at short midwicket. Jomel Warrican does well to get to it, but the ball pops out as he hits the ground.
Is it just the luck Sudharsan needs to turn the corner in Test cricket? I guess you deserve this much luck when this is your first false shot in 107 balls.
Hundred No. 7 for Jaiswal
With a flick into the leg side off Khary Pierre, Yashasvi Jaiswal has brought up his seventh Test hundred. off just 145 balls. To go with 12 other half-centuries. At the age of 23, in just 26 Tests, he has gone past 50 in 19 innings. He kisses the badge on the helmet and then forms a heart with his hands.
Only one Indian had more Test hundreds than Jaiswal before the age of 24. Only Graeme Smith has as many before the age of 24 as a Test opener. Enough to tell you what a special player Jaiswal is.
Fifty for Sudharsan
There has been talk around B Sai Sudharsan at No. 3, which would have meant a bit of pressure on him, but he has taken full toll of some ordinary bowling here to get to his second Test fifty. He got a full toss first ball, which he put away for four. He got a short ball first ball after four, which he put away for four. He got a half-volley to drive for four to get to the landmark. In between there have been some excellent punches off the back foot.
It is also afternoon drinks, and India have plundered 81 runs in that hour without taking a risk. West Indies' bowling fell off a cliff after a disciplined first session. India 175 for 1 in 45 overs. At least the over rate is good.
Fifty in 40 minutes
We were expecting India to just be a little watchful at the start of the second session, but West Indies have been profligate with the ball. Almost every over has had a boundary ball, and India have added 52 in 10 overs since lunch. Both batters are set, and are looking to score quickly now. India 146 for 1 in 38 overs.
Fifty for Jaiswal
That is the first over after lunch. Jaydon Seales gets cut twice in a row off the first two balls. Were they looseners? Were West Indies actually looking to bowl for the cut? The latter wouldn't be so mart.
Then Seales also serves up a half-volley from around the stumps to let Jaiswal get to his fifty.
Roston Chase starts from the other end - probably because of two left-hand batters - and serves a shortish ball to B Sai Sudharsan first ball. In the last Test he went to pull a similar delivery and was out lbw. This one he punches off the back foot for four. India have taken 18 off the first two overs after lunch, and are well on their way. India 112 for 1 in 30 overs.
Lunch at Kotla
It has been a steady session for both sides. The bowling has been good in that there have hardly been any hit-me deliveries, but there haven't been enough questions asked. India have largely batted within themselves, lsoing only KL Rahul in this session for 94 runs in 28 overs.
The first phase of the play was when India were watchful against seam, scoring just 29 in the first 12 overs in the first hour. Then, they slowly opened up. The next hour brought them 64. Rahul hit a six off Khary Pierre after stepping out, but Jomel Warrican beat him in the air when he tried that to him, getting him out stumped.
Jaiswal has got progressively more and more comfortable. His scoring rate has gone up from 10 off 35 to 40 off 78. B Sai Sudharsan got a juicy full toss first up, and has moved to 16 off 36 by lunch. We will be back soon.
Warrican gets Rahul in his first over
Lovely bowling. As we had just mentioned, KL Rahul doesn't usually step out so early in the piece. He must be trusting the pitch to not turn. He tries this again, and in his first over Jomel Warrican gets nice dip on the ball to beat him in the air. Rahul has to abort any attacking shot as he is not close to the pitch of the ball. He still trusts the pitchy to be able to defend, but the ball turns sharply past his outside edge. Stumped comprehensively. Beats him both in the air and off the pitch. This ball has turned 8.4 degrees.
India 58 for 1 in 17.3. B Sai Sudharsan comes in.
First six of the match
KL Rahul doesn't do this so early in the piece. He is just 31 when he decides to skip down the wicket and loft Khary Pierre over long-on for a six. He knows there is no turn so he goes over long-on and not long-off. This is Rahul's 27th six in Tests, taking him past Sunil Gavaskar's 26. Seventeen Indians have hit more sixes than him. India 58 for 0 in 17 overs.
First signs of spin
After 14 overs of largely disciplined but unthreatening seam bowling, Khary Pierre comes on with his left-arm spin. India are 39 for 0 in 14 overs. Just the 9 false shots in these 14 overs. KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal have respected the areas the seamers have bowled, and have played well within themselves.
Seamers so far
Seales 5-1-16-0 Phillip 6-2-14-0 Greaves 3-1-9-0
Seales 5-1-16-0 Phillip 6-2-14-0 Greaves 3-1-9-0
Jaiswal on the cut
This is something that was discussed a lot during the England series as well. Yashasvi Jaiswal quite fancies himself on the cut, but he doesn't have great control numbers on it. He got out cutting Ben Stokes in Birmingham, and then Jaydon Seales in Ahmedabad. Against fast bowlers in Test cricket, Jaiswal has only 605 control rate on the cut. In other words, he gets beaten or edges two out of every five cuts in Test cricket. Since Jaiswal's debut, no batter has been beaten on the cut shot against pace as often as Jaiswal. No batter has got out more often than his five.
Now there could be two things. One that he doesn't play the shot well, but more likely, it is that he quite fancies the shot and sweats on it. So perhaps in eagerness to score off his favourite shot, he sometimes chooses balls that are not quite there for the cut. The same happened here in the 10th over when he went to cut Anderson Phillip but the ball was not quite that short nor that wide. This time he got away with just a play and miss.
It is something he will surely look at at some point. India 29 for 0 in 11 overs.
Steady start for India
Hardly any seam movement in the first half hour. Hardly any delivery that has gone past the bat. Only three balls have gone past the bat or played not in control in the first six overs. India are being watchful but they are pitching their tent in. India 15 for 0 in six overs.
Seales, Phillip start neatly
Jaydon Seales takes the new ball and starts off with a maiden against Yashasvi Jaiswal. Anderson Phillip has a strong wrist behind the ball, giving him outswing, but his pace barely crosses 130. Good areas in the first two overs. India 2 for 0.
RIP, Bernard Julien
We lost former allrounder Bernard Julien on October 4 in whose honour the West Indies players are wearing black arm bands.
Shubman Gill finally wins a toss, bats first
1 Number of tosses Shubman Gill has won out of seven as a captain
Shubman Gill has finally won a toss. Roston Chase calls heads, and it is tails. No surprise that Gill chooses to bat first. India are unchanged. That means B Sai Sudharsan gets the backing at No. 3 as expected.
Chase says West Indies would have batted themselves had they won the toss. West Indies have made two changes. Middle-order batter Brandon King goes out for Tevin Imlach. Right at the bottom of the order, seamer Johann Layne makes way for Anderson Phillip. Layne has an injured left shoulder.
India 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 KL Rahul, 3 B Sai Sudharsan, 4 Shubman Gill (capt.), 5 Dhruv Jurel (wk), 6 Ravindra Jadeja, 7 Nitish Kumar Reddy, 8 Washington Sundar, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Mohammed Siraj
West Indies 1 Tagenarine Chanderpaul, 2 John Campbell, 3 Alick Athanaze, 4 Tevin Imlach, 5 Shai Hope (wk), 6 Roston Chase (capt), 7 Justin Greaves, 8 Jomel Warrican, 9 Khary Pierre, 10 Anderson Phillip, 11 Jayden Seales
Conditions at Kotla
The experts are loving the weather in Delhi. Not yet cold, but the heat is behind us. Deep Dasgupta and Ian Bishop see some grassy patches and some barren patches on the pitch. Not much in there for the quicks, but there will be assistance for spinners as the match goes on.
The art of Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja is 10 short of 4000 Test runs. Only Ian Botham, Kapil Dev and Daniel Vettori before him have achieved the double of 4000 runs and 300 wickets. He might go on to get 400 wickets as well. His art and his fitness look as good as ever. Karthik Krishnaswamy wrote about it yesterday.
That's the level of cricketer Jadeja is, while being a batter and bowler of deceptively simple processes that are all about repeatability and percentages. The high level at which he executes these processes, ball after ball, isn't immediately apparent to the viewer, and the subtleties of his craft, such as his clever use of the bowling crease to vary his angles, only really come alive from watching him over long periods. He doesn't make any special effort to illuminate his methods to his fans, and he routinely tells mediapersons at press conferences - often framing this in humour - that he doesn't want to give away his secrets.
Test 2, Delhi
Hello again. Welcome to the Live Report for the second Test of India's home season. The teams have moved to Delhi after a three-day win for India in Ahmedabad. With some snow in the hills and some showers earlier in the week, the temperatures have come down to pleasant levels. It is festive time all around.
West Indies need to show big improvements to be competitive. Conditions are expected to be slightly more batting friendly than Ahmedabad, but the pitch should break up towards the second half of the Test. This is a black soil pitch so there won't be too much pace or bounce. Can West Indies hang in enough to give India a scare?
