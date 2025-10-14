Stats - India third for most Test wins at home

India knocked off the 58 runs required on the fifth morning of the Delhi Test to wrap up the series 2-0. While West Indies would be pleased at having stretched the game to the last day thanks to their most resolute batting performance of the year, India were never in threat of not winning, and piled on some interesting numbers with the series sweep.

10 - The number of consecutive series wins for India against West Indies, starting in 2002. India have now levelled the record for most successive series wins against an opponent alongside South Africa, who have the same 10-0 record against West Indies starting 1998.

This was also India's 27th Test in a row without a defeat against West Indies, the most for them against a single opposition. The last time they lost a Test to West Indies was in 2002.

14 - India's unbeaten Test-match streak in Delhi. The last time India lost a Test in Delhi was in 1987 against West Indies. Since 1993, India have played 14 Tests in Delhi with 12 wins and two draws.

With the latest result, Delhi went past Mohali (13 Tests since 1997) and Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium (13 Tests between 1948 and 1965) for India's longest unbeaten streaks.

7 - The number of Test wins Dhruv Jurel has been a part of in his brief international career, the most for any Indian cricketer from debut. Jurel made his debut in the Rajkot Test against England in early 2024 and has been on the winning side in each of his seven Tests. Earlier, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was part of the winning camp in his first six Tests.

13 - The number of wickets India lost in this series, the joint-lowest for them in a series win of two matches or more. Earlier, India defeated Zimbabwe 1-0 in the two-match home series in 2000 losing only 13 wickets.

122 - Number of Test wins for India at home. India have now gone third on the tally for most home Test wins, going one above South Africa (121) and are only behind England (241) and Australia (262).

390 - West Indies registered their first 300-plus total in 2025. The last time they crossed the 300-run mark in an innings was eight Test matches ago - in the first Test against Bangladesh in 2024. It was also the last time they batted more than 80 overs (which they also did in the first innings of this Test), had a 100-run partnership, and a century-maker in an innings.

50 - It took John Campbell his 50th Test innings to mark his first Test hundred. Only Ridley Jacobs (56) and Denesh Ramdin (52) had taken more innings among West Indies cricketers to score their first Test centuries. Among all opening batters in Test history, only South Africa's Trevor Goddard had a longer wait for a maiden century - 59 innings.

More notably, Campbell is also the first West Indies batter to score a hundred this year. Justin Greaves scored the last hundred for West Indies in the North Sound Test in 2024. The last West Indies batter to score a Test century in India was Shamarh Brooks, but not against India - 111 vs Afghanistan in Lucknow in 2019.