Stats Analysis

India's record night, Mandhana's record year

Richa Ghosh was on fire too, racing to the joint-fastest fifty in women's T20Is

Sampath Bandarupalli
19-Dec-2024 • 34 mins ago
Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues laid the platform with a rapid stand, India vs West Indies, 3rd Women's T20I, Navi Mumbai, December 19, 2024

Smriti Mandhana made a third fifty in a row  •  BCCI

217 for 4 - India's total against West Indies in Navi Mumbai, which is their highest in women's T20Is. Their previous highest was 201 for 5 against UAE earlier this year in the Asia Cup.
It is also the highest total by any team against West Indies in this format, bettering the 212 for 6 by Australia at the North Sydney Oval in 2023.
India's 217 for 4 is also the highest women's T20I total in India. The previous highest was 209 for 4 by Australia against England in a tri-nation series final in 2018.
30 - Number of fifty-plus scores by Smriti Mandhana in T20Is after Thursday's 77. This puts her at the top of the list of women with the most fifty-plus scores in T20Is, ahead of Suzie Bates, who has 29 fifty-plus scores including a hundred.
18 - Balls that Richa Ghosh needed for her fifty. It is the joint-fastest fifty in women's T20Is (where ball-by-ball data is available). Sophie Devine in 2015 against India and Pheobe Litchfield in 2023 against West Indies also scored 18-ball fifties.
The previous fastest fifty for India was scored off 24 balls by Mandhana against New Zealand in 2019 in Wellington.
8 - Eight out of Mandhana's 30 T20I fifties have come in 2024, the most fifties by a batter in a calendar year in women's T20Is, surpassing Mithali Raj's seven half-centuries in 2018.
763 - Runs scored by Mandhana in 2024 in T20Is. This is also a record in women's T20Is: Chamari Athapaththu is second on the list for most WT20I runs in a calendar year, her aggregate of 720 also having come this year.
2 - The number of Indian batters with fifty-plus scores in three or more consecutive WT20Is, including Mandhana in this series. Mithali is the only other, with four between 2016 and 2018.
54 - Runs conceded by Deandra Dottin on Thursday, the most for West Indies in a WT20I. The previous most was 53 runs by Aaliyah Alleyne in her four overs against Australia in 2023.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo

