WI vs BAN
AUS vs IND
BBL 2024
SA vs PAK
IND Women vs WI Women
SA vs ENG [W]
ZIM vs AFG

IND Women vs WI Women, 3rd T20I at Navi Mumbai,IND Women vs WI Women, Dec 19 2024 - Live Cricket Score

3rd T20I (N), DY Patil, December 19, 2024, West Indies Women tour of India
India Women FlagIndia Women
West Indies Women FlagWest Indies Women
Tomorrow
1:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
S Mandhana
10 M • 319 Runs • 39.88 Avg • 128.62 SR
H Kaur
8 M • 240 Runs • 80 Avg • 132.59 SR
HK Matthews
10 M • 311 Runs • 34.56 Avg • 118.7 SR
Q Joseph
10 M • 212 Runs • 26.5 Avg • 131.67 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
DB Sharma
10 M • 13 Wkts • 6.18 Econ • 17.92 SR
Renuka Singh
10 M • 12 Wkts • 5.84 Econ • 19 SR
ASS Fletcher
10 M • 20 Wkts • 7.33 Econ • 10.6 SR
K Ramharack
10 M • 10 Wkts • 6.09 Econ • 19.1 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
IND-W
WI-W
Player
Role
Harmanpreet Kaur (c)
Batting Allrounder
Smriti Mandhana (vc)
Opening Batter
Uma Chetry 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Richa Ghosh 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Nandini Kashyap 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Minnu Mani 
Bowler
Priya Mishra 
Bowler
Raghvi Bist 
Allrounder
Renuka Singh 
Bowler
Jemimah Rodrigues 
Middle order Batter
Titas Sadhu 
Bowler
Sajeevan Sajana 
Allrounder
Deepti Sharma 
Allrounder
Saima Thakor 
Bowler
Radha Yadav 
Bowler
Match details
Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberWT20I no. 2159
Hours of play (local time)19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
Match days19 December 2024 - night (20-over match)
West Indies Women in India News

Dottin, Matthews make easy work of India in series-levelling win

Captain Matthews leads chase with an unbeaten 47-ball 85 after Dottin's excellence with the ball and on the field restricts India

Rodrigues, Sadhu hand India big win on belter

Dottin led the fight for West Indies with a rapid fifty, but her team still fell 49 runs short

India, West Indies meet with T20I records to set straight

It has been a disappointing year for India in the shortest format but they have a positive record against in-form West Indies

Harmanpreet points to players' 'mindset' for India losing big games

Harmanpreet admits that the short turnaround between the ODIs in Australia and the T20Is at home against West Indies is "very difficult" to deal with

India drop Reddy; Kashyap, Bist, Rawal get maiden call-ups for West Indies series

Bhatia, Patil and Punia remain unavailable for India's white-ball series against WI due to injuries

