IND Women vs WI Women, 3rd T20I at Navi Mumbai,IND Women vs WI Women, Dec 19 2024 - Live Cricket Score
3rd T20I (N), DY Patil, December 19, 2024, West Indies Women tour of India
Recent Performance
Last five matches
IND Women
W
W
L
W
L
WI Women
W
W
L
L
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IND-W10 M • 319 Runs • 39.88 Avg • 128.62 SR
IND-W8 M • 240 Runs • 80 Avg • 132.59 SR
WI-W10 M • 311 Runs • 34.56 Avg • 118.7 SR
WI-W10 M • 212 Runs • 26.5 Avg • 131.67 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
IND-W10 M • 13 Wkts • 6.18 Econ • 17.92 SR
IND-W10 M • 12 Wkts • 5.84 Econ • 19 SR
WI-W10 M • 20 Wkts • 7.33 Econ • 10.6 SR
WI-W10 M • 10 Wkts • 6.09 Econ • 19.1 SR
Squad
IND-W
WI-W
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|WT20I no. 2159
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
|Match days
|19 December 2024 - night (20-over match)
