West Indies bowl and bring in Alleyne in for Munisar, India unchanged

Toss West Indies opt to bowl vs India

Hayley Matthews called correctly for the third time in the series as West Indies opted to chase again in the series-deciding third T20I in Navi Mumbai. Matthews' said her decision was influenced by dew as well as the confidence they derived from their successful 160-chase with plenty to spare two nights ago.

An unchanged Indian team continued to be without regular captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who picked up a knee niggle while batting in the series opener. This means another opportunity in the middle order for rookie Raghvi Bist and Uma Chetry, who is expected to open with Smriti Mandhana, the stand-in captain.

India will hope to get 185-190, Mandhana said, while underlining how conditions tend to favour the side chasing due to the overall weather conditions at this time of the year. But "the team is willing to do whatever is needed to get that pivotal win tonight," she said.

Meanwhile, West Indies opted to strengthen their batting by bringing in Aaliyah Alleyne for off spinner Ashmimi Munisar. Alleyne, who has a T20I highest of 49*, is expected to slot into the lower middle order. "Just being an allrounder adds bit more depth," Matthews said of Alleyne's inclusion. "She's a key allrounder for the last two years, we're happy to have her back."

India: Smriti Mandhana (capt), Uma Chetry, Jemimah Rodrigues, Raghvi Bist, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sajeevan Sajana, Radha Yadav, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu, Renuka Singh