What They Said About

'Pressure? Handled; History? Made' - Reactions to India's win at Edgbaston

How the cricketing world responded to India's 336-run win against England in the second Test

ESPNcricinfo staff
06-Jul-2025 • 16 hrs ago
Shubman Gill picks up a souvenir after the win, England vs India, 2nd Test, 5th day, Birmingham, July 6, 2025

Shubman Gill picks up a souvenir after the win  •  Getty Images

Shubman Gill, Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj stole the headlines as India won their first Test in Edgbaston with a 336-run victory -- their biggest away victory by runs. Gill registered scores of 269 and 161, while Akash Deep became only the second Indian bowler to return a 10-wicket haul in England. Siraj also played his part, with figures of 6 for 70 in England's first innings. Cricketers, both current and retired, took to social media to congratulate India on a famous triumph.
Shubman Gill, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, India, England vs India, ICC World Test Championship, India tour of England

