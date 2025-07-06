'Pressure? Handled; History? Made' - Reactions to India's win at Edgbaston
How the cricketing world responded to India's 336-run win against England in the second Test
Shubman Gill picks up a souvenir after the win • Getty Images
Great victory for India at Edgbaston. Fearless and kept pushing England to the wall. Brilliantly led by Shubhman with the bat and in the field and impactful performances from everyone. Special mention to Siraj and Akash for the way they bowled on this pitch. @ShubmanGill…— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 6, 2025
A lime innings from the of the moment!— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 6, 2025
Congratulations, @ShubmanGill, on powering India to a brilliant Test victory! @RishabhPant17, @klrahul, and @imjadeja batted very well, especially in the 2nd innings.
India's approach was to take England out of this… pic.twitter.com/4REiYoY9uf
Winning a Test in England is about showing heart when it gets tough! No @Jaspritbumrah93, away from home, backs to the wall and still the boys found a way! #AkashDeep was fearless and unplayable and @ShubmanGill showed maturity beyond his years! That's the kind of win you…— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 6, 2025
Well done, Team India on an exceptional victory! It was amazing to see the team's fighting spirit and resilience. Congratulations Shubman on an outstanding match with the bat and for leading the team with such poise. A great start to your captaincy. Also great effort from Shiraj… pic.twitter.com/ieDfVITLBH— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 6, 2025
What a performance from shubman gill and his team.. with the bat and now with the ball..akasdeep and Siraj just brilliant .indian attack looking far superior than the English attack .. Akasdeep and Siraj are workhorses.india win without bumrah..Can't be better result with the…— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) July 6, 2025
Pressure? Handled. History? Made. pic.twitter.com/7qdDF1MT3w— Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) July 6, 2025
Outstanding win in Birmingham. While this should be remembered as the Shubman Gill Test match for his incredible 430 runs, but the efforts from Siraj in the first innings and Akash Deep in both innings on a surface which didn't have much for the bowlers was an outstanding effort.… pic.twitter.com/qwrdnjMcHl— Virrender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 6, 2025
What a historic Test win by Team India!— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 6, 2025
Brilliantly led by @ShubmanGill and a phenomenal 6-wicket haul by #AkashDeep in the second innings.
And over 1000 runs in a single Test match, never been done before!
Pure dominance #INDvsENG
INDIA REGISTERED THEIR BIGGEST EVER TEST WIN AWAY FROM HOME UNDER @ShubmanGill @BCCI WELL PLAYED TEAM INDIA WELL BOWLED #AkashDeep pic.twitter.com/ITp4L6Oiw0— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 6, 2025