Sitanshu Kotak, Sairaj Bahutule, Munish Bali to assist VVS Laxman in Ireland

Laxman will be India's head coach during their two-match T20I series in Ireland, filling in for Rahul Dravid, who will instead be in England to oversee the team's preparation for the rescheduled fifth Test from the tour last year as well as the limited-overs series. With Dravid and the other senior support staff members set to depart for England with the Test squad later this week, the trio of Bali, Kotak and Bahutule has already joined the T20I squad that is currently playing South Africa at home.