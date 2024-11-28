Siddarth Kaul retires from Indian cricket, open to playing overseas

Nearly six years after he last played for India, fast bowler Siddarth Kaul has announced his retirement from Indian cricket. He is, however, still open to the possibility of playing overseas. The 34-year-old ends his international career with six caps, three apiece in T20Is and ODIs between June 2018 and February 2019.

In the 2023-24 season, Kaul helped Punjab win their maiden T20 crown, finishing as their highest wicket-taker with 16 in 10 games as they lifted the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He was also their highest wicket-taker (19 wickets in six games) in the 50-overs Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Kaul most-recently represented Punjab in the first half of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season, where he went wicketless across two matches. He finishes with 297 first-class wickets in 88 matches, at an average of 26.77, over a career that spanned 17 years. He also picked up 199 List A wickets at 24.30 and 182 in T20s at 22.04, with an economy rate of 7.67.

Kaul broke through for Punjab in first-class cricket as a 17-year-old, and first hit the headlines a year later when he was part of Virat Kohli's victorious India side at the Under-19 World Cup in Malaysia. However, multiple back injuries set him back for over five years.

Between December 2007 and February 2012, Kaul played just six domestic matches across formats. When he returned, he was part of an emerging crop of fast bowlers in Punjab alongside Manpreet Gony, Sandeep Sharma and Barinder Sran.

Kaul played three County Championship matches for Northamptonshire earlier this year • Getty Images

Over the years, Kaul's wicket-taking ability and death-bowling skills made him a key member of Punjab's white-ball setup. He finishes as the all-time highest wicket-taker ( 155 wickets ) in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy ( 120 ).

The highest point of Kaul's career came in 2018 when he earned a T20I cap on the tour of Ireland after being a consistent performer in the IPL for Sunrisers Hyderabad for two seasons. In 2017, he picked up 16 wickets in 10 games, while in 2018 he was SRH's joint-highest wicket-taker with 21 scalps in a season where they finished runners-up to Chennai Super Kings.

Apart from Sunrisers, Kaul also represented Delhi Daredevils, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL.

Kaul is open to the idea of playing overseas, "wherever opportunities arise."

"I feel I still have 3-4 years of cricket left in me, but I wanted to go out on a high, when I was at peak fitness and performing well rather than being asked to go due to fitness or non-performance at some other point," he told ESPNcricinfo.