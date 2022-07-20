Gavaskar on Kohli: 'There is this anxiety to play at every delivery'

Former cricketer feels he might be able to help the out-of-form Kohli "particularly with regards to that off-stump line"

[File pic] "It goes back to the fact that his first mistake turns out to be his last," Gavaskar on Kohli • BCCI

Virat Kohli is desperately searching for big runs, and has developed an "anxiety to play at every delivery" as a result, Sunil Gavaskar feels.

"Having been an opening batter, having been troubled by that line, there are certain things that you try and do." Gavaskar told India Today. "It goes back to the fact that his first mistake turns out to be his last.

"Again, just because he is not amongst the runs, there is this anxiety to play at every delivery because that is what batters feel, they have got to score. You look to play at deliveries that you otherwise won't. But he has gotten out to good deliveries as well on this particular tour."

Gavaskar said he was open to helping Kohli work on his weakness.

"If I had about 20 minutes with him, I would be able to tell him the things he might have to do," Gavaskar said. "It might help him, I am not saying it will help him, but it could, particularly with regards to that off-stump line."

Kohli has been rested from India's white-ball tour of the Caribbean. India's next assignments after that is a short tour of Zimbabwe, followed by the Asia Cup T20s, possibly in the United Arab Emirates in August.

"He [Kohli] has played so many matches. He is playing for so many years. He is such a great batsman, so he does not need reassurance," Rohit said after the second ODI. "I pointed to this in my last press conference, too: form goes up and down, that is part and parcel of any cricketer's career.