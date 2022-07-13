India move to third in ODI rankings after beating England

India's first 10-wicket win against England in men's ODIs has taken them to third place in the ICC rankings, ahead of Pakistan.

With 108 rating points, India need to win or draw the three-ODI series against England to stay ahead of Pakistan, who have 106. New Zealand lead the ODI rankings with 127 points, while England are second with 122.

Pakistan had pushed India down to fourth place last month by beating West Indies 3-0 at home. However, their stay at No. 3 was short lived after India routed England for 110 in the first ODI, after which Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan sealed the win with their fourth century partnership in six ODIs at The Oval.

With two ODIs left in the series, and three more in the West Indies later this month, India have an opportunity to extend their lead over Pakistan in the rankings and close-in on England. However, India could drop below Pakistan and down to fourth if they lose the final two matches of the series against England.

As India look to claim the series at Lord's on Thursday, questions marks loom over Virat Kohli 's fitness. He had missed the series opener due to a groin strain that he sustained during the third T20I in Nottingham last Sunday.

"I don't know the status of his injury because I did not play the last game [3rd T20I]," Jasprit Bumrah said after the first ODI. "Hopefully, he recovers, but I really don't know the status of his injury."

The groin strain is the latest setback for Kohli on a difficult tour of England. He scored 11 and 20 in the Edgbaston Test that India lost to draw the series 2-2, and then was dismissed for 1 and 11 in the second and third T20 internationals.